Shouts of everlasting love and birthday blessings to-a retired cosmetologist, missionary, prayer and praise warrior and a virtuous woman of faith overflowing with good works on her 95th birthday — Mother Sadie Williams Hendricks.
Mother Hendricks is the matriarch of her family and the matriarch of the Greater Mt. Zion Church where she is a fountain of praise; and the Divine Gospel messenger is Pastor Roland K. Hendricks. Mother Hendricks is full of Godly wisdom--practical, down to earth, nitty-gritty, where the rubber-hits-the-road kind of wisdom. She presents each of us with Christian values and words of wisdom to help us reach our fullest potentials. Mother Hendricks is a gifted, treasured, dearly loved Christian and God has called her to impact the world in a way that only she can.
Our sincere prayer is that you will continue to find utter joy in God’s presence and power in your life because He fully enjoys you!
“Blessed is a woman of seasoned prayer, generous spirit, and overflowing love.For she shall be called a woman of faith.” 2nd Timothy 2:22
Shouts of blissful love and birthday blessings to the matriarch of her family, a nurturing woman of God and one of God’s brightest shining stars on her 90th birthday — Mother Dorothy Sweeny.
A long life is a blessing, as every day is a blessing from God. God’s love is limitless and has supported you for these ninety fruitful years and have shown us that those who entrust their lives to God will live a life that’s long and fulfilling. Mother Sweeny’s ultimate source of hope is God, and when you have faith in God you are never without hope, and with God’s strength and support you have become an inspiration to others. May God’s grace continue to empower you to live abundantly and to pray powerfully.
God will not fail you and He will not forget about you. Continue to trust in Him because you are so very near and dear to His heart.
“For the righteous shall flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the Cedars of Lebanon. Even in old age they will produce fruit. They will remain vital and green.’ “ Psalm 92: 12 & 14
Shouts of heartfelt love and birthday blessings to a sensational educator, Dow retiree, Educator’s 500 Board Member, mentor, member of Lion’s Club, community activist and a man rooted in Christian service--Deacon Frank Petteway, Sr.
Deacon Petteway is a strong arm of support at the Bethlehem Christian Church and Pastor Kenneth Bree is God’s mighty spokesman of the Gospel. He is highly dedicated and committed to his church, family, our youth and everyone he comes in contact with. Deacon Petteway is a man with a strong will, a settled purpose and an invincible determination to accomplish anything, because he knows that through Christ he can do all things- Philippians 4:13. Never think that what you do for others or what you do behind closed doors does not matter. It counts and is appreciated more than you know.
Our prayer is that you will continue to let God do great and mighty things in and through you.
“Blessed is the man who fears the Lord, who finds great delight in His commands. His children will be mighty in the land: the generation of the upright will be blessed.” Psalm 112:1-2
Shouts of eternal love and congratulatory well-wishes to Pastor Mark Jackson, First Lady Teralyn Jackson, and all the officers and members of the Zion Temple AME Church on their 138th Church anniversary.
The momentous celebration was marked by a message of empowerment from Pastor Arthur Ferguson of the St. Paul AME Church, “Standing On The Promises Of God,” Isaiah 43:2. Additional highlights of the occasion included melodious selections from Psalmist Kristi Mitchell and encouraging remarks from one of the inspiring former Pastor’s-Rev. Ralph Martin. The church is not a place, it is not a building, it is not a preaching point, it is not a spiritual service provider, but she is a people; a people willing to “Stand on God’s promises,” and not “Sit on the premises.” God does not want our church life to be centered on buildings and services, but God wants our churches to be focused on active discipleship, mission and the pursuit of unity.
Our sincere prayer to each of you is that the guidance and direction of the Holy Spirit will take you where you never thought you would go and help you accomplish what you never dreamed possible.
“And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ. Ephesians 3:17-18
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to an amazing and awesome woman of faith filled with kindness- Kathy Buckner Williams.
Kathy is a source of inspiration, love and fun, and God’s joy lives in her and gives her a joy that radiates her inner beauty. Her joy comes from an inner peace knowing that all is well with her and God. Inspiration, admiration and aspirations are the emotions that she fuels our hearts with and we acknowledge that no gift could ever express our love to you. God has a new chapter ahead for you because you are so precious and important to Him, so walk with joyful, humble and bold confidence on your great day.
We pray that your heart will continue to be filled with warmth and happiness, and that your days be filled with exciting opportunities that ignite hope and joy and kindles a renewed spirit to do greater works for God.
“You will show me the path of life; In your presence is fullness of joy: At your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” Psalm 16:11
