75 Years Ago
Creation of a new mosquito control district with the authority to levy a tax for the support of a permanent and sustained mosquito control program or the extension of the present Velasco drainage district to include Freeport and the areas from where the salt-water mosquito originates was recommended Wednesday by H. Lee Norris, Jr., chairman of the Brazosport Chamber of commerce committee on this work, to members of the Kiwanis club at their regular meeting.
His recommendations were the result of a recent survey made by T.E. McNee, United States Public Health Service representative from Atlanta, Ga., and L.L. Ogden, entomologist from the state health department. Both of these men have made a thorough study of mosquitos and the most efficient methods of eradicating them from inhabited areas.
The suggestion that some method be arranged for supporting such a program through taxation was made because of the cost and the necessity for maintaining it as a permanent feature of the community program if its to be effective.
Explaining that local drainage projects were ineffective because of the long range covered by mosquitos and especially by those of a the saltwater variety when carried by winds, Norris said that the only way to effectively prevent them being blown into inhabited areas was through spraying in advance of their swarms with a solution of fuel oil and DDT.
50 Years Ago
A gripe night that is a gripe day but which is actually not just for gripes alone is planned by Mayor Roy Vining at 10 a.m., Saturday in the council chamber at the fire station.
The Mayor said the Saturday session is for the purpose of talking to anyone who has positive ideas concerning the operation of the city in any manner as well as those who have gripes.
15 Years Ago
Brazoria County Commissioners are set to consider the employment of the airport director and consider an offer to purchase the county airport at their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A $6 million offer from a Houston firm to buy the airport was sent to Commissioner Mary Ruth Rhodenbaugh, and she passed that information on to the district attorney’s office, she said. The item will be discussed in closed session, but Rhodenbaugh and County Judge E. J. “Joe” King both have expressed doubt the airport will be sold.
Also behind closed doors, commissioners are set to consider a personnel matter regarding the airport director.
Commissioners can only discuss items in closed session, not take action. If any action is taken, it must be done in open court.
Open session items include consideration of an amendment to the employee health plan to add dental coverage, a possible amendment to the 401H medical reimbursement plan and a possible amendment of the county retirement plan to provide monthly disbursement beginning Oct. 1.
Other agenda items include the sale and purchase of tax foreclosure property, appointments to the mosquito control district, WIC funding, reimbursement of travel expenses for the Brazoria County Museum curator and water service to San Luis Pass County Park.
Commissioners also will consider ATM lease, telephone systems, environmental services, a bid for a generator for the courthouse, a change order for bridge construction at CR 290 in Oyster Creek, the annual road plan for 2008, an agreement with Fort Bend County for work on Highway 36, road and bridge designs for CR 290 and CR 28, and acceptance of roads in the Sterling Lakes subdivision.
Commissioners meet in the courtroom on the first floor of the county courthouse in Angleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.