Shouts of love and congratulatory expressions of good wishes to a loving and loyal duet, whose lives are filled with beautiful praise, prayer, and melodious psalms to God — Deacon David Dudley and Lola Dudley on their 62nd wedding anniversary. The consecrated and compassionate couple are honored congregants of the Providence Baptist Church, and Pastor Timothy Hicks is God’s anointed shepherd.
Two angels met and fell in love and created the most heavenly marriage, and without a doubt the light of your love shines brightly. Sixty-two years ago you walked down the aisle and took the first step on the journey of a beautiful and blissful marriage.
May this journey continue to lead you down the highway of God’s rainbow of health, happiness and harmonious blessings. Truly, you have rendered great sacrifices and won great love, thus creating a legacy of grace to be admired and emulated, for you are two hearts, two minds and one never-ending love. Our prayer is God will continue to order your steps in His word as you commemorate your special day.
“I have found the one my soul loves.” Song of Solomon 3:4
Shouts of captivating love and birthday blessings to a spiritual lighthouse of praise, and a Christian woman marked by acclaimed millinery fashion, poise, friendliness and courteousness on her 85th birthday — Betty Williams Herrings. Betty is an exceptional parishioner of the New Hope Baptist Church, and Pastor Charles Jones is the honored messenger of salvation.
You are a light that cannot be hid or covered. You are a friend and a witness to the world, and everywhere you go and in everything you do, God’s light shines through you. God is with you every day of your life, but today His presence becomes more unique, because it is your birthday. Our prayer is God will continue to rain down blessings upon you and grant you divine favor.
“Blessed is a woman of seasoned prayer, generous spirit and overflowing love … for she shall be called a woman of faith.” 2nd Timothy 2:22
Shouts of love and birthday well wishes to the illustrious pastor of the Greater Handy AME Church, the Rev. Benjamin Emanuel.
We honor you on your birthday and express thanks to God for the power within you to live a life filled with purpose, power and positivity. By doing so, others notice and see the beauty of God through your life. Leading hearts to God is at the top of the list for acts of service. What an honor to inspire someone else to love God because of the way you love Him.
We thank God that you are a shoulder for us to lean on, offering compassion, advice and prayers. As God called David and anointed him with an oil of gladness, we pray for a fresh anointing that will be new every morning in your life.
“I will sing the Lord’s praise for He has been good to me.” Psalm 13:6
Shouts of loving grace and birthday blessings to an anointed servant of God who puts wisdom into practice in her life. the Rev. Lernette Patterson. Pastor Patterson is God’s chosen vessel of honor at the Reedy Chapel AME Church.
We wish a joyous birthday to such a humble and kind Christian whom God has rewarded the gift of life. We bless God every day for the privilege of knowing someone as anointed as you. Your boldness in your preaching and teaching have shown us that there is a big difference between knowing God and knowing about him. When someone such as yourself truly knows God, you have energy to serve Him, boldness to share Him, and contentment in knowing Him. Our prayer is that God will grant you many more precious years and remember that His presence is always with you.
“The joy of the Lord is my strength.” Nehemiah 8:10
Shouts of birthday blessings to Lauren Fields, Alyssa Fitts, Jeraline Hanks, Sheenka Green, Cathy Austin and Allegra Hardware Brown.
We salute each of you for honoring God with your many gifts. You live your lives with integrity, and you exemplify to us how to serve and to show compassion and the will to assist others. When we let go and let God use us for a greater purpose, a greater purpose is destined to move through us and bring greater opportunities, greater success, greater joy and happiness to our surroundings. Our prayer is that as each of you journey into the genesis of a new year that unmerited favor will accompany every step you take.
“You shall be a crown of beauty in the hand of the Lord, and a royal diadem in the hand of your God. For the Lord delights in you …” Isaiah 62:3-4
