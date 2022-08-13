Totally Pawstruck
By Sofie Ryan
Berkley Crime Time
$8.99, paperback
In the newest installment of this bestselling series, second hand store owner Sarah Grayson and her inquisitive rescue cat, Elvis, are charged with the need to find a killer.
Although Sarah is often involved in dealing with the contained chaos of her delightful second hand store in North Harbor, Maine, plus the quirky personality of her rescue cat, Elvis, she still takes an occasional night off.
But her evening out comes to an abrupt end when Sarah discovers Stella Hall, a member of her local library board, standing over a body in the street.
Although Stella admits that she and the victim had fought about several things, including library funding, she is adamant that she is innocent and the real killer is on the loose.
Sarah is eager to help, but even with the assistance of Charlotte’s Angels, the senior citizen detectives who rent out part of her shop, there is still a vast amount of circumstantial evidence linking Stella to the crime.
The odds may be stacked against them, but Sarah and Elvis, along with the Angels, are willing to work hard to check out the suspects and catch a killer.
This is the ninth book in the Second Chance Cat series of cozy mysteries. Totally Pawstruck features an amateur detective who utilizes her knowledge of the people surrounding the murder to help in her analysis of what really happened.
Elvis the cat is one of a host of characters dreamed up by this author, who is the owner of Second Chance shop in North Harbor, Maine. This shop offers repurposed furnishings, books, dinnerware, and a host of other items to canny shoppers.
With others who work there, along with friends contributing to the story, Sarah and Jess see Stella holding a glass ball while standing over the body of a man with a bloody head.
The police determine that the ball was the weapon involved, and their immediate supposition is that Stella is the guilty party. Naturally, this prompts Charlotte’s Angels to begin work to prove her innocence.
It’s a fast, fun, mystery story with well-described characters and of course, Elvis, the cat adding to the mix.
The Texas Job
By Reavis Z. Wortham
Poison Pen Press
$15.99, trade paperback
The financial problems that have plagued the United States during the early 1930s may just be over for property owners in East Texas. Oil has been discovered in great quantities, and gushers provide more wealth than any of them had ever envisioned.
In his earliest years as a Texas Ranger, Tom Bell has dealt with everything from the Depression to the oil boom, as he heads into this setting while hunting for a suspected murderer.
Using some actual events from this era, the author has concocted a murder mystery that takes him to various parts of the state as he works to unravel the mystery of not only what, but also who and why the crime occurred.
Texas’ oil boom of the 1930s is a major part of the story’s background, and the scene is well depicted by the author, who presents it in all its dirt and glory.
The author’s description of Bell’s reactions is spot on, as is his depiction of East Texas’ oil boom years, adding immeasurably to the story’s impact.
I thoroughly enjoyed the action-filled plot, the characterizations, and the period depicted, and highly recommend this one, particularly to those who enjoy a down-home story of Texas’ early oil boom era.
The Sorority Murder
By Allison Brennan
Mira Books
$9.99, paperback
Lucas Vega is obsessed with the death of Candace Swain, who left a sorority party on a night three years earlier, and never came back. Although her body is found after a couple of weeks, the case has grown cold by that time.
Then, many months later, while interning at the medical examiner’s office, Lucas discovers new information, only to find that the police are not interested.
Knowing that he has several credible pieces of the puzzle, he isn’t sure how they fit together.
After creating a podcast to revisit Candace’s last hours, he encourages listeners to tell what they remember and invites guest lecturer and former U.S. Marshal Regan Merritt to share her expertise.
New tips come in that convince Lucas and Regan that they are onto something. Then one of the podcast callers turns up dead, and another hints at Candace’s secret life, which provides a much darker picture than Lucas had imagined — one that implicates other members of her sorority.
Regan uses her own resources to bolster their theory and learns that Lucas is hiding his own secret. With the pressure on to solve the murder, Lucas must first come clean about his real motives in pursuing this podcast — before the killer silences him forever.
Although it’s a bit slow at the start, the story moves well once the background is out of the way, and provides a good conclusion.
