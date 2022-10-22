Going Home to Glory
By David Eisenhower with Julie Eisenhower
Simon & Schuster
$28, hardcover
When President Dwight Eisenhower left Washington, D.C. at the end of his second term, he retired to a farm in historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, that he had bought a decade earlier. Living on the farm with the former president and his wife, Mamie, were his son, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren, the oldest of whom, David, was just entering his teens.
In this memoir, David Eisenhower-whose previous book about his grandfather, Eisenhower at War, 1943-1945, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize-provides a uniquely intimate account of the final years of the former president and general, one of the giants of the twentieth century.
In “Going Home to Glory,” Dwight Eisenhower emerges as both a beloved and forbidding figure. He was eager to advise, instruct, and assist his young grandson, but as a general of the army and president, he held to the highest imaginable standards.
At the same time, Eisenhower was trying to define a new political role for himself. Ostensibly the leader of the Republican party, he was prepared to counsel his successor, John F. Kennedy, who sought instead to break with Eisenhower’s policies. In contrast, Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, would eagerly seek Eisenhower’s advice.
As the tumultuous 1960s dawned, with assassinations, riots, and the deeply divisive war in Vietnam, plus a Republican nominee for president in 1964 whom Eisenhower considered unqualified, the former president tried to chart the correct course for himself, his party, and the country.
Meanwhile, the past continued to pull on him as he wrote his memoirs, and publishers and broadcasters asked him to reminisce about his wartime experiences.
When his grandfather took him on a post-presidential tour of Europe, David saw firsthand the esteem with which monarchs, prime ministers, and the people of Europe held the wartime hero. Then as later, David was under the watchful eye of a grandfather who had little understanding of or patience with the emerging rock ‘n’ roll generation.
But even as David went off to boarding school and college, grandfather and grandson remained close, visiting and corresponding frequently.
David and Julie Nixon’s romance brought the two families together, and Eisenhower strongly endorsed his former vice-president’s successful run for the presidency in 1968.
With a grandson’s love and devotion, but with a historian’s candor and insight, David Eisenhower has written a remarkable book about the final years of a great American, whose stature continues to grow.
This personal reminiscence is by two professional writers, David and Julie Eisenhower. It embodies their effort to write about the personal relationship between David and his grandfather, while also presenting a fair picture of General Eisenhower’ career and remote attitude, the uncertain state of his health, and his private life.
Hanging Sam: A Military Biography of General Samuel T. Williams- From Pancho Villa to Vietnam
By Harold J. Meyer
University of North Texas
$16.95, trade paperback
Hanging Sam chronicles the life of Lt. General Samuel T. “Hanging Sam” Williams, who, after being relieved of his duties as Assistant Division Commander of the 90th infantry Division and demoted from the rank of brigadier general following the 1944 Normandy invasion, persevered to recover not only his lost star but two additional ones as well.
This was an accomplishment unmatched in modern U.S. Army history. Following enlistment in the Texas Militia in 1916 to fight Pancho Villa along the U.S.-Mexican border, Williams served in both World Wars, the Korean War (where he commanded the 25th Infantry Division), and Vietnam (where from 1955 to 1960 he was Chief of the U.S. Military Assistance and Advisory Group).
Wounded twice in battle, Williams was decorated with every medal for valor the Army awards, with the lone exception of the Medal of Honor.
The book’s author, Colonel Harold J. “Jack” Meyer, served his country for over forty-four years, and never swerved from achieving his assigned mission. His methods sometimes caused ulcers, mid-career burnout, heart attacks, divorces and resignations.
Meyer served under “Hanging Sam” as a Blue Spader (26th Infantry Regiment) in Bamberg, Germany. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University, and a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri.
