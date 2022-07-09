75 years ago
A crowd of 25,000, one of the largest in the history of this section, visited Surfside beach over the Fourth of July week end — Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — giving popularity of Brazoria county’s seashore resort.
A total of 7,250 cars crossed the Surfside Intracoastal Bridge leading to the beach during the three days, according to a count made by County Commissioner Lewis Hargett. The cars, of course, had to return, making a total of 14,500 cars crossing the bridge over the weekend.
This huge holiday crowd gives some idea of the importance of the canal crossing to Surfside and the need of a late model life bridge to serve this point.
Parked cars lined the beach during the three days from the jetties at the mouth of the harbor channel to as far as the eye could see, and extended almost to San Luis Pass.
Places of business back from the shoreline on the beach reported record sales for the period.
50 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — A city sales tax election will be held here with the Nov. 7 general election, the City Council decided Monday night, ordering the city attorney to draw up an ordinance to that effect.
The decision was no surprise for the city’s need of added source of revenue has been discussed at almost everything meeting recently. The sales tax as at least a partial solution is also not a new topic. In fact, it has been presented to voters twice previously. It was rejected both times, but the margin of defeat was less the second time.
The vote for preparation of the ordinance setting the election was unanimous. It came Monday after only a brief discussion during which a list of capital improvements was reviewed.
City Manager A.A. MacLean has been asked to prepare the list, so that officials might be able to explain to voters to what use the sales tax money might be put.
There has been debate as to how tightly the lines should be drawn as to the use of the hoped for tax funds. Some favored a percentage arrangement such as earmarking a certain portion for parks or other improvements.
The list submitted by MacLean came to a total of $1,691,000, but it included many items not considered as urgent. It also included two utility items for which there are existing bond funds.
15 years ago
FREEPORT — Marilyn Schuhmann has an eye for history.
The Richwood resident recently purchased the former St. Henry’s Catholic Church rectory and plans to have the structure moved from East Fifth Street to either the 100 block of Avenue C or the 400 block of Avenue A, depending on when movers can arrive. Recent rains delayed the relocation, which should take place in the next week or so, Schuhmann said.
The 1,100-square-foot frame home, which hosted two priests since being moved from Rosenberg in 1988, was slated for demolition to make way for Port Freeport expansion.
Enter Schuhmann.
“When I first saw it, it was like a Catholic Disney World,” she said, referring not so much to the home’s contents as its history — and her excitement at preserving the same. “It’s truly a historic house, a great example of an old craftsman house.”
A “craftsman house,” she said, is one hand-built without pre-fabricated materials like plywood, trusses or pressboard. Built in the late 1920s or early ’30s, the rectory is a sturdy structure with floor beams 18 inches apart. More recent homes might be attached to four or fewer beams.
The home won’t be restored to its former specifications but should be standing for years, she said.
“It may not look good now, but it’s of strong construction,” Schuhmann said. “I’ll have to have it restored, but the floors are perfect. It’s built amazingly well, and when it’s fixed up and painted, it’s going to be darling.
“It’s like a dream to me.”
The home was moved to Freeport from Rosenberg to accommodate St. Henry’s priests, who once lived in a small room off the sanctuary. Father Jose Sanchez was the last priest to reside in the home, said Joe Nino, a St. Henry’s member from 1968 until June 2004, when the Houston/Galveston Diocese combined the parish with St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
The Port bought the land after the church was closed and didn’t force anyone from the area, Nino said. The sanctuary will be torn down soon, but no demolition date is set.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.