As we step into November and head toward Thanksgiving, my mind is flooded with all the things I personally must be thankful for.
Occasionally, I keep a journal and will list things I am thankful for, but I try my best to remind myself daily of how grateful I should be for all the blessings in my life. Does everything go as planned daily? Of course not. Is my life perfect? No. But I try to remember what my mother use to say to me when I would complain about something. She’d say, “It could always be worse. There is someone out there that would love to trade lives with you.”
That taught me to embrace the good in my life and not dwell on the negative.
The last several years have been tough, but in the end, I look at the good that came out of those hard moments. To say I am obsessed with our first grandchild is an understatement. To say I am beyond grateful for Miles is an even bigger understatement. Every time I see him, he is so happy, and while he has his moments of frustration, he is generally such a happy little guy and it always makes me think back to how his life started out.
After being in NICU for 95 days and having two surgeries, it was hard to see that one day he would hand out Miles of smiles, but he does. To say he is at the top of my thankful list is so true. I am so very blessed to be his Honey and to get to see what God has planned for his life.
As we head toward Thanksgiving and get closer to the end of 2022, remember as you reflect on the past and look toward the future just know that being grateful for the good in your life and not focusing on the bad will put you in a much happier place.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 5,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
