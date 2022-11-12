Coconut Layer Cake Murder
By Joanne Fluke
Kensington
$27, hardcover
Bakery owner Hannah Swensen is leaving Lake Eden to help a friend in sunny California. But an unexpected phone call swiftly brings her back to a cold Minnesota winter, and to murder.
When Hannah learns that her sister Michelle’s boyfriend, Detective Lonnie Murphy, is the prime suspect in a murder case, she goes straight from a movie studio sound stage to the Los Angeles airport.
Back in frigid Minnesota, she discovers that proving Lonnie’s innocence will be harder than figuring out what went wrong with a recipe.
Lonnie remembers only parts of the night he went out to a local bar and ended up driving a very impaired woman home. He knows he helped her to her bedroom, but he doesn’t recall anything else until he woke up on her couch the following morning.
When he went to the bedroom to check on her, he was shocked to discover she was dead.
Hannah doesn’t know what to believe, though she’s all too well aware that exonerating a suspect who can’t remember is almost impossible, especially since Lonnie’s brother, Detective Rick Murphy, and Lonnie’s partner, Chief Detective Mike Kingston, have been taken off the case.
Before everything comes crashing down on Lonnie like a heaping slice of coconut layer cake, it will be up to Hannah to rack up enough clues to toast a flaky killer.
Expect a short book and a lot of recipes in this story, but enjoy both cooking and eating the treats mentioned if your diet and metabolism will permit.
Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community, and War
By Nathaniel Philbrick
Viking
$26.95, hardcover
How did America begin?
This simple question launches acclaimed author Nathaniel Philbrick on an extraordinary journey to understand the truth behind our most sacred national myth: the voyage of the Mayflower and the settlement of Plymouth Colony.
As Philbrick reveals in this new book, the story of the Pilgrims does not end with the first Thanksgiving; instead, it is a fifty-five-year epic that is at once tragic and heroic, and still carries meaning for us today.
He manages to bring the people — both colonists and Indians — to life in the narrative, along with explaining the tremendous impact of their meeting and what is occurring between them, from the clash of their cultures to those who attempt to understand the other side.
This is not the Thanksgiving story you learned in elementary school, but it contains enough factual information that you need, in order to understand how many errors that early teaching included.
First-hand accounts of this interaction bring to life the very different viewpoints, as well as the problems this created for both sides, and the impact that extended for several generations after the initial one.
Small instances and viewpoints bring the story to life, making it into much more than a “reference” and adding greatly to its readability.
Some of the actions of Mayflower descendants reflect poorly on not only themselves, but their forebears, as well.
Filled with dates and factual information, this account provides less than easy reading, but is well worthwhile in content, containing a great deal of verifiable information you’ll remember before any future recitation of the usual story.
Class Act
By Stuart Woods
$9.99, Paperback
Stone Barrington takes down old and new enemies in the latest thriller from perennial fan favorite Stuart Woods.
After a rocky jaunt in Maine, Stone is settling back in New York City when an old client reaches out for help with a delicate matter. A feud they thought was put to rest long ago has reemerged with a vengeance, and both reputations and money are on the line.
As Stone sets out to unravel a tangled web of crime and secrets, his mission becomes even more complicated as a result of meeting an irresistible new acquaintance.
In both the underbelly and upper echelons of New York, everyone has something to hide, and if Stone has learned anything, it’s history has a way of repeating itself.
To my taste, this was one of the less-than-entertaining Stone Barrington novels. The author’s once well-done stories have taken on a sameness that I don’t plan to continue reading.
Though I hate to write it, if you have reading choices at the moment, I’d recommend checking them out instead of bothering with this one.
