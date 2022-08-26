CLUTE
The Brazosport Art League opened its gallery to all artists for their open juried art show at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
The juried art show features different art pieces spanning a wide variety of art mediums and concepts, all to be judged by artist Lauren Luna.
“Juried shows always has a lot of different stuff,” Brazosport Art League member Mark Allan Cameron said. “Everyone always puts out their best pieces and it really brings the best out in people with many different art mediums.”
Since the entries are open to the public, a variety of artists enter their work to be judged for the chance to win, this also gives non-members a chance to showcase their work in the gallery along with the members, getting exposure for their work and the chance to see it hanging in a gallery.
“We do tend to see people who aren’t members before the show joining the league after they show one because of the discount when entering the gallery, and two, they get to enter art into shows that are only open to members later on,” art league exhibit chairman Harry Sargent said.
The judged categories of the show include on canvas, on paper, photography, 3-D freestanding, wall hanging mixed media and digital art. Among those categories, several of the artists had never submitted pieces into a gallery before and received awards for their work.
“I’ve been a volunteer and a member here for a while and I come regularly and look at the artwork here and I appreciate the local talent. It is really nice,” said artist Connie Middleton, who was awarded in two categories for her art. “This is my first time entering, but I’ll probably do it again; who doesn’t like a pat on the back?”
For some members, this is not their first show and will likely not be their last, as juried shows give members a new perspective of their art and a chance to submit it for recognition.
“I’ve been a member for a while but haven’t really put art in for a show much, so it’s nice to see the art here, there’s some really great stuff,” said member Jared Wilson who was awarded second place in the on-paper category.
This show also offers younger artists, like 15-year-old Chloe Donaldson — whose piece “Calm before Flight” received grand champion — the chance to showcase their work for the first time and test the waters of submitting their work for judging, encouraging them to further their work in art.
“I’m very happy for this opportunity,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve submitted to a gallery, it probably won’t be my last, and for it to win at a place I love like the Center, it’s amazing.”
The open juried show runs through Sept. 10 and is open to the public during regular gallery hours. Admission is free.
