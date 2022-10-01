I’m an “editor” type with no opportunity to edit. Therefore, I can’t help but critique TV ads.
They basically follow this outline:
1) With a zinger, grab viewers’ attention.
2) Create a need for the product (“It’s not good for you to do without it.”)
3) Cunningly put down similar products without appearing to do so.
4) Tell why the product satisfies the vital need.
5) Warn people that the product is in limited supply, and that’s why ordering now is important.
6) Tell the phone number once, and then say “that’s” when repeating. Example: xxx-xxx-xxxx; that’s xxx-xxx-xxxx. (ADD people, like me, are bothered by repetition, and that’s why “that’s” is unnerving.)
I was humored this morning by an ad that advertised a reading magnifier. It said, “You must order now because the factory has gone out of business, and when these magnifiers are gone, they’re gone.” Honestly, there must be a thousand companies in the USA and abroad that can make the product.
Worse yet, another ad said, “Call and ask for your brochure today; there is a limited supply.” Limited supply? There are a “million” printers in the world that can reprint it. As the saying goes, “That dog don’t hunt.”
Watch for these overworked statements: “And so much more!” “When they’re gone, they’re gone!” “You must get what you deserve.” “Call now.” Those are repeated as monotonously as are the words “unprecedented” and “existential” in politics.
Warning: A recent trend is that certain advertisers don’t want you to buy one time, they want to hook you into buying every month…forevermore.
Falling into this category are a fruit-and-vegetable capsule (about $70 per month), a brain-enhancement pill (about $8 per month), a pain reliever (about $40 per month), a salve for easing joint pain (about $25 per month) and a popular sleep aid (about $30 per month).
Those companies seem to have endless advertising budgets because they’re working the percentages: For every umpteen viewers who see the ad, they hook a few thousand new monthly customers who will stick with them. One company has a gentleman saying, “I’ll take this every day until I leave this earth.” Yep, he’s hooked.
An older gentleman and his wife advertise a sleep supplement. They say something like this, “We’ve found in marriage, vital are love, respect and sleep; and sleep is the most important.” An editor should have caught that.
As a marriage counselor with a half-century of experience, I’d prioritize this way: Respect, love, and sleep. Anyway, through the company’s website, the cost is about $30 per month.
In all the above products, search the Internet to learn the ingredients.
The companies that appeal to viewers to invest in silver puzzle me. If silver, as they proport, is such an incredibly wise investment and is certain to greatly increase in value, why wouldn’t the suppliers hold onto it for themselves? Seems like it would be foolish to part with it.
My car insurance was with a company that is airing ads that are an insult to intelligence. I was embarrassed to carry its card in my billfold. Therefore, when AAA made an offer through a direct-mail piece, I was happy to change companies.
You may remember, though, through previous digging, I unearthed why companies go with ads that are nonsensical. The premise is that people remember what irritates them. So, irritate us, they do. Unfortunately, Internet sources say that those companies are realizing benefit; so, I guess we’re stuck with ads that aren’t as smart as a 5th grader.
In ancient times, their portrait art was their “photographs.” Consequently, when I view preserved pieces, I look in the background to see the household implements of the day. Likewise, I look behind Mike Lindell, the My-Pillow guy, to see what’s in the background of his commercials. I’ve observed his loyalty to the U.S. and his strong Christian values.
There is a large framed, art-rendering of the lion and the lamb. The lamb is Jesus sacrificed, and the lion is Christ resurrected — strong and victorious.
On shelves to his right is a statuette of the Lord’s last supper with the disciples, and a triangular-fold American flag with a statue of an eagle.
In the foreground, on the lapel of his suit coat, is a small, silver cross.
I admire Lindell’s patriotism and Christian witness.
“This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine” so says the Sunday-school song. Except that Lindell’s light isn’t so little; it’s worldwide, agree with his politics or not.
Parting kernel of truth: “Fools believe every word they hear, but wise people think carefully about everything” (Proverbs 15:14, Easy-to-Read version).
By the way, this Sunday is His Love’s 50th anniversary come-and-go reception and my 76th birthday celebration, Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon, Lake Jackson, 2-4 p.m. In lieu of a birthday gift, a donation to His Love Counseling Services would be nice. Y’all readers come!
