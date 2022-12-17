West Columbia Elementary second grader Abbi Heckler looks forward to a little one-on-one time with Santa every year when she visits him at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation.
“It’s one of Abbi’s most favorite days,” said mom Brandi Heckler. “Abbi absolutely looks forward to the day. Thank you to the chamber and all the people who help out to set up the event, and we’re just really grateful that they take time out of their day to do something special for our kiddos.”
Abbi Heckler takes part in the annual Columbia-Brazoria ISD’s Magical Movie and Lunch with Santa hosted by the Brazoria Chamber of Commerce.
Students with special needs from Columbia-Brazoria ISD are invited to spend the day with Santa at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation, Chamber Executive Director Ashley Lancaster said. This year, 35 children and 30 parents took part.
“They do one-on-one with Santa, go to the auditorium and watch a Christmas movie with Santa,” she said. “They go to the cafeteria and have lunch, and then Santa sees them off. They have so much fun. We invite the parents to come too. It’s just so sweet to watch how excited they get, and they’re not rushed.”
Chamber volunteer and retired special education teacher Susan Harang says kids with special needs such as autism can be overwhelmed at typical Santa meet-and-greets. They withdraw when experiencing too much noise, too many lights and lots of people. This event allows children to assess Santa and approach him in their own time and in their own way, in a quiet room. Lancaster turns her office into Santa’s private office, away from the other children and excitement.
Santa “visits with each of the children, Harang said. They take pictures, get a candy cane and watched a movie in the auditorium. Then the (Brazoria) Lions Club sponsored the meal for us.
“I’ve done it every year since I retired from teaching seven years ago,” she said.
Wild Peach Elementary Principal Mary McCarthy made sure to attend the event.
“You have to make time for the things that are important,” she said. “It’s something we’re proud to offer our families. It’s okay if everything’s not perfect. This is a place where nobody has to be embarrassed if their child screams or cries or gives Santa an extra big hug.”
Mike Venable was Santa this year. He was filling in for Melvin Wallace who was unable to perform his annual Santa duties because of health issues. Wallace said to be sure and tell those children he will be back when he’s recovered.
Lancaster coached Venable before the event so he would know what the children expect from their Santa, he said. Venable plays Santa each year for his wife’s photography business so he has experience with all kinds of reactions from kids.
“You just sit there and talk to them and try to figure out if you’re going to be able to approach them and bond with them,” he said. “How can you communicate with these kids? Each one is different.”
Venable was great with the kids, Harang said.
“He was very careful not to overwhelm them. He took the time with the kids,” she said.
This year’s event was amazing, Lancaster said.
“Mike helped out. He did a fantastic job. Mike tried to keep it the same way. The kids got to do their one-on-one with him,” she said. “They love to listen to his jingle bells. What I love the most about it is the parents get to come too. They get to watch their kid with Santa — especially the ones who get super excited.”
The event started 10 years ago when Lancaster’s mother, DeDe Truitt was the chamber’s executive director. When her mother held the job, Lancaster helped out. As she said, “it’s one of my ‘favoritist’ days.”
Truitt actually started something similar during the No Name Festival first. She worked with the carnival to provide free rides for two hours to children with special needs. When that was a success, she had the idea to offer the children a special day with Santa at the chamber offices, she said.
“I started a movie with Santa, and it grew. Ashley kept the tradition going,” she said. “I’m honored and proud of her for carrying on that tradition for those babies.” The event is as special for the children as it is for their parents and the volunteers who coordinate, orchestrate, donate and clean up afterwards.
Harang said, “It’s one of our favorite days. We enjoy giving back to the kids. For the most part, there were very few that were afraid of Santa. David Jordan came. Bob Schwebel runs the movie every year for us. It’s a labor of love.”
