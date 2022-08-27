More than any other Longhorn family, the Peeler line reflects the characteristics of the man who started it, ‘” according to an article in Texas Longhorn Trails magazine.
This is the Peeler line of Longhorns, named for Graves Peeler, described as “a true legend among Longhorn breeders, (who) chose his cattle more for ‘personality’ than any one physical attribute…
It notes that Peeler “liked his Longhorns tough and independent, and didn’t object if there was a little wildness thrown in, “ as well as recognizing the importance of productivity, which meant that “a cow that failed to calve didn’t stick around long.”
Peeler’s colorful life has been well-chronicled, from his days as a Texas Ranger to his 6,000-mile journey with J. Frank Dobie, collecting Longhorns for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
His efforts toward the preservation of the Texas Longhorn at a time when extinction was a real possibility really is something for which all present-day breeders should be extremely thankful.
His bloodline continues to flourish within the Longhorn industry, having a great impact on a number of high-profile breeding programs.
Raised as a Texas cattleman, Peeler learned early-on to appreciate the state’s native cattle, as well as the Western way of life which has been chronicled and romanticized by novelists and poets, alike.
Peeler’s father, Thomas M. Peeler, began raising Longhorns in 1880, leaving his son with a sense that Longhorns were the only cattle worth owning.
Along with his colorful ten-year stint with the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. Peeler will also be remembered and appreciated for his role in saving the Longhorn from imminent extinction.
He was foreman of the Nash Ranch in Brazoria County in 1927, when he was asked by fellow Brazoria County resident J. Frank Dobie for assistance in tracking down true Longhorns for the original herd at Wichita Wildlife Refuge in Cache, Oklahoma.
The two men were able to acquire five cows, one bull and one steer for the federal preserve.
In 1933, with the assistance of J. Frank Dobie, the famous historian and author of The Longhorns, and at the request of Sid Richardson of Fort Worth, Peeler set out to round up a foundation Texas Longhorn herd for the Texas Parks and Wildlife.
The cattle were scarce and difficult to track down, and Peeler and Dobie wound up traveling six thousand miles in four months to find thirty cows and three bulls.
Ten of these mother cows and one of the bulls became then Peeler herd, with the remainder going to the state.
At the time the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America was formed, the Texas Longhorn was no longer a vanishing breed. More and more ranchers had begun raising the cattle, with Peeler’s herd being among the most prominent and highly regarded.
Many of today’s well-known Texas Longhorn breeders got their start in the business with help from Peeler. Among these are Dickinson Ranch, Y.O. Ranch, Walter Scott, King Ranch, Jack Phillips, John Ball, Happy Shahan, Larry Smith, John Prothro, and C.W. Hellen.
According to the account in The Seven Families of Texas Longhorns, Darol Dickinson told Graves Peeler that he had been introduced to the Texas Longhorn in 1967, after he saw an ad which Happy Shahan had run in a cattle magazine, in which he discussed having Longhorns for sale.
He said he was interested both in the cattle, and because a distant relation, Happy Shahan, who had previously bought some of the breed from a neighbor, Graves Peeler, had said he would buy some of the cattle from him.
He suggested we buy from Peeler, whose herd was considered among the best, and they made a deal to purchase six cows, six calves, and a bull, at the cost of $300 for each pair, and another $300 for a bull.
They picked the cattle, but Peeler wanted more than $300 for the bull they had chosen, so they ended up paying an additional $25 to get the animal they wanted.
The bull, called Sam Bass, had produced offspring that can be found in a number of today’s herds, including Miss Lin, Mr. Dillon, and Mr. Lin. Peeler was already known at this time for having one of the best combinations of quality and quantity in the Longhorn breed, and his herd had played a major role in elevating the breed to its current level of popularity.
When Peeler decided to sell them in 1970, Jack Phillips and Walter Scott had purchased the bulk of it, and two years later, Scott bought out most of Phillips’s share in the cattle.
At that time Peeler retained 17 cows, a bull and some steers, with these, along with offspring, purchased eight years later by Larry Smith and John Ball.
This start of Peeler’s herd was composed of professional range cattle that were hardy, rugged, and durable — the kind whose cows brought in a calf annually, with no exceptions. And those with fight in them.
According to stories at the time, one of Peeler’s cows was brought into the ring and charged Elmer Parker, who was riding a horse. Parker escaped and the cow charged the other rider, Gene Bartnicki, prompting Peeler to jump up whooping with delight, to place the final bid on this cow.
Peeler cattle are also known for their mothering ability and size, something that appealed to commercial breeders and also considered desirable for crossbreeding.
Peeler’s efforts are considered by many Longhorn experts as essential to the survival of the Longhorn breed, and he continues to be credited for having bred and raised cattle who “knew tough times and how to survive them.”
