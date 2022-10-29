As I have explained in previous columns, the “sides” of my family were vastly different, from the site of their homes to their occupations, to their interests and histories.
My mother’s father and sister — and much later, a teenage cousin — were the only members of the Fouche’ side that I knew. There actually weren’t many others. When I was a bit older, my mother disclosed that she had a former stepmother who was still living, and with whom she corresponded with some regularity. That was when my step-grandmother and I began writing to one another, as well.
To the best of my fading memory, she lived in Louisiana, maybe even in Shreveport. She was sweet and gracious when I wrote to her, and I enjoyed this acquaintance, even though it was only by way of the U.S. Postal Service.
As I have probably written before — after all, this column has appeared for a number of years — my Grandfather Fouche’ (whom I always addressed by my babytalk moniker of GaGa, was a Georgia native, descended from a line of Georgia Confederates, and had somehow managed to finance an education to become a registered pharmacist.
During my lifetime, he was never in good health, having been injured by poison gas while serving in the U.S. Army during World War I. Compared to the Carr side of my family, he was slight in stature, as were his daughters, my mother and my Aunt Juliet. My remarkable height of five feet and almost eight inches was definitely from my father’s genes, and was a marvel to my mother’s relatives.
This grandfather was a man who was — at least in my limited experience — so patient as to be unbelievable. When I visited him and my Aunt Juliet in Galveston, he would take me shopping in bookstores (my favorites, where I could spend hours deciding which of the Nancy Drew or Bobbsey Twins, or other girls’ books were worth the money I had to spend) and dime stores I wanted to inspect.
When as a child and young teenager, I was handling all the merchandise and trying to make up my mind as to what I could afford and which item was the most desirable, he stood back and thought his own thoughts and let me be. To me this was unbelievable patience.
My own father would have been at the point of bodily removing me from the store. My other grandfather would never have agreed to go inside with a child who really had no business shopping for anything. And while my mother would have endured without a fuss, I would have been aware that she was envisioning all the other things she should do with this wasted time.
At any rate, when I turned back to my GaGa, he would ask if I wanted to look at anything else, and usually, because I has spent all my money, anyway, I’d say “no,” and we’d go to another store or get lunch, or do whatever I said I wanted to.
My Aunt Juliet did not marry until she was what I considered long past such a life change — probably in her very late thirties or early forties, though I remember she was never without a boyfriend, and I’m sure had turned down a number of chances.
She worked as the lone secretary for the owner of Uneeda Laundry, which I believe was the primary such institution in Galveston during that time, which included the years when World War II was raging.
Her employer was a Mr. Short, and she did all kinds of secretarial duties, not people’s laundry, though some of my childhood friends laughed at me once, when I said with some pride that she worked for a laundry.
She wasn’t ever interested enough in one man to marry until she met Stephen Walter, a big, bluff, man with a booming voice and a full mustache. He loved sailboats to the point that he always owned and lived aboard one, and for months, my Aunt Judy as I called her was mostly unavailable on weekends.
For her, that was it for spinsterhood. Both she and Stephen fell hard, and despite my grandfather Fouche’s frequently voiced disapproval of his unmarried daughter’s being aboard Stephen’s boat, alone with him, without a chaperone, they did most of their courting during area sails aboard his yacht.
If she ever had dreams of a home of her own, they were mostly doomed to change, and after their marriage, she and Stephen lived mostly aboard his sailboats for many years, acquiring an apartment only when they were considerably older.
Stephen was a courtly gentleman, who treated me and my friends, as well as my parents, with great politeness, and was always ready to host us on a trip around Galveston on his yacht.
My down-to-earth father thought all this yacht stuff was akin to sliced baloney, but my friends loved it, and I was shallow enough to be able to impress them with opportunities to ride on his succession of sailboats through the years.
After all, what other teenage girl in late 1940s Angleton, Texas, could set up a free Sunday sail for six or eight friends on a private yacht in Galveston Bay and its surrounding waterways?
There wasn’t a chance I’d miss an opportunity like that.
