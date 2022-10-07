ALVIN
Gnarled trees made into a sculpture of tangible mastery and murals highlighting buildings sprawled throughout the city welcome families and art enthusiasts alike who take the path along the free art trail.
The Alvin Art Trail features the works of various artists on a self-guided tour of the city. Sprinkled throughout the area are eight murals by seven different artists that can be observed as well as a handful of sculptures done by a Galveston artist.
“We put it together online to help highlight all of the artists and murals, as well as tree sculptures we have in our area. We want it to kind of be a free experience families can go enjoy together,” Alvin tourism coordinator Athlyn Allen-Roberts said. “The great thing about social media is you can kind of create your own experiences nowadays and it does not really cost you anything, but this gives families a chance to go out and maybe take photos, be outside and just enjoy art. I hope it also kind of highlights that we do have a lot of beautiful areas within Alvin.”
The first stop on the trail and one of the largest in the selection is “Stanton’s Historical Mural” done by artist Anat Ronen, commissioned to highlight and portray the history of the Stantons. The mural is a good place to take pictures but to also learn a bit about the historical aspect.
“It was commissioned by Stanton’s for their 100-year anniversary, and they really wanted to gift it to the community while telling their story, so I feel like this particular mural speaks to a lot of the locals,” Ronen said. “I think that murals by themselves are a great way to dress up buildings in a space in a way that is not expensive, and it can’t ever change. It’s really an instant way to lift people more and make them feel good about their own town.”
Among the remaining seven murals common themes of community, love, and history can be found in the colorful public art. On the second leg of the trail, fallen tree sculptures created by artist James Philips can be found scattered throughout areas in Alvin, such as local parks and the police department, creating an interesting visual for those that spot them.
“I endeavor to only make things that have no use and that are simply for people to look at and enjoy,” Phillips said. “I think it’s important for cities and individuals to commission and buy art because we need things that have no use, that’s a beautiful part of everything around us.”
Although most of the art is commissioned from out-of-town artists, the idea of local art being featured for the community remains.
“I think it’s a very nice thing for Alvin to do with the trail So people can see the murals and can enjoy them and can discover more artists, which is great,” Ronen said. “I’m glad Alvin is taking the initiative to connect all the dots so people can feel that something is happening with the public art.”
The full lists of murals and addresses as well as a map can be found on the Visit Alvin website. As time goes by, more murals may be added to the free self-guided experience for families to enjoy.
“So, the art trail right now is mostly an online guide through the Visit Alvin website that gives a reason to families to get out and go see this art, the murals and the tree sculptures and take photos,” Allen-Roberts said. “We’re just waiting on other businesses to confirm whether or not they’ll be adding murals within the next few months. If they are, we’ll add it to this and if we don’t have a mural or tree sculpture added anytime soon, we’ll try to get it out to printed material, but right now it’s just an online guide.”
