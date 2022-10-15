Royce Arnold, a retired counselor for schools in Brazoria County, has been instrumental in placing 16 appointees in military academies: 12 in West Point, two in the Naval Academy and two in the Air Force Academy, including his own son, Quinton.
This is especially significant because it is usually a student decision that is made before entering high school, and he or she must prepare throughout high school. Each member of Congress, during Arnold’s time, was allowed only two appointees per year to each branch of the military.
One of those appointees, Ray Phariss, was sworn in as a U.S. Army brigadier general by Major Gen. Garrett Yee, retired, in front of military personnel, relatives and friends Saturday afternoon at the Corporate Learning Center on the Brazosport College Campus.
Presiding officer remarks were by Major Gen. Darrell Guthrie, retired, and I was privileged to be on the program, praying the invocation. Also in attendance was Major Gen. Isaac Johnson, Command Sgt. Major Brenda Acosta and, Ray’s most excellent friend, Sgt. Major Wesley Deegan, retired. He presented the flag and the belt.
I felt sorry for CSM Acosta. After her welcome speech, she stood stately beside the platform in high heels for more than an hour. I was only a few feet from her, but I had no clue about Army protocol. I was afraid if I latched onto a chair and dragged it to her via my electric wheelchair that she wouldn’t be able to sit in it. I just didn’t want to make a scene if it wasn’t acceptable, so I did nothing. Anyway, she might ought to receive a commendation for endurance.
Generals whom Phariss had served under, one of whom recommended him to be appointed to the new rank, had both admirable and funny stories to tell.
A funny story was that he was commended for an assignment, in his early days, of commandeering the removal of mold from a building. He organized the troops and got’r done.
Among the several admirable stories was the completion of the rigorous training in the Army Rangers — the Army’s premier combat leadership tactical course, of which only 49 percent of soldiers complete, and his service in the Pentagon after 9/11.
Ray holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, a master’s of science Degree in Information Systems, and a master’s degree in Strategic Studies, U.S. Army War College.
I loved the promotion ceremony because I was so proud of Ray. I knew him as a child since he was the stepson of my good buddy, Michael Scarborough. I actually introduced Mike and Ray’s mother, Linda Phariss Scarborough. They came to His Love for a planning meeting to help me start a single’s field trip ministry for His Love Counseling Services, met at that meeting, never attended another meeting. The rest is history.
I met Ray’s father, Charles Phariss, after the ceremony. I profusely apologized to him, “I deeply apologize for not mentioning you in my prayer; I didn’t see that you were here.”
He was gracious.
In my prayer, “I thanked God that he guided the organization of the first military in the Old Testament and gave it victories.”
I prayed, “In ancient, medieval and modern history, there have always been aggressors, and civilized peoples have always had to defend themselves against them or fall to them. Strong militaries are the only reason that the United States has not and is not being overtaken by those who would take away our liberty. I thank you, God, for our strong branches of military, and for those who have been supportive of Ray … for all those he has lead and for all those he will lead. Amen.”
On my heart were all the branches of the military — the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and the U.S. Space Force.
When Ray was sworn in, his children, Maggie and Bobby Wade, stood on both sides of Dad and, amidst thunderous applause, attached his first star. Such a precious moment.
At the ceremony, Ray, stood in front of the see-through acrylic podium, opened his phone, and thanked a myriad of people who had been meaningful in his life. I just thought it was brave of him to name them one by one without the fear of leaving out someone. His speech was perfect.
He was presented his own flag that is to be displayed at future assignments and a heavy, leather belt with a sizable, gleaming buckle. I wish I could have seen it up close.
In a previous column, I challenged all those who teach or provide services to children to guide each as if he or she will achieve national prominence. Ray, just an average-seeming kid in West Columbia, made good. He was awarded accolades by the medium-sized crowd who attended the rank-awarding event.
Ray’s present assignment is the chief information officer and G-6 (communications director) for U.S. Army Europe and Africa. He is stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany.
Parting kernel of truth: Jesus said, “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Since you were faithful in small matters, I will give you great responsibilities” (Matthew 25:23, New American Bible, Revised Edition).
