LAKE JACKSON
A piece of the city’s history has been restored and is ready to be shared.
The grand reopening of the Alden B. Dow Office Museum will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 101 S. Parking Place in Lake Jackson. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
“It’s one of the, if not the first, buildings built in Lake Jackson. It housed the office of architect Alden B. Dow who planned this community. Lake Jackson is a planned community,” Lake Jackson Historical Association President Susan Buell said. “He laid out the early streets and design, some of the early churches and some of the early commercial buildings. And many, many homes. I think he had about 39 different floor plans for the early homes in Lake Jackson, and he’s considered, along with A.P. Beutel, a founding father of Lake Jackson.”
The museum has been closed for renovations for several years. Thanks to donors, the building has been restored with the original paint palette, and there are new exhibits as well as an oral history station, said Katelyn Landry, program and education coordinator of the Lake Jackson Historical Museum.
“It gives a really valuable look into the space where Lake Jackson was created,” Landry said. “Alden B. Dow did so much for designing everything in the city, from the streets, to civic buildings to residential homes. The building is also a great example of his own architectural vision. He was a big influence in mid-century architecture at the time.”
The museum will give visitors the opportunity to know who came before them, some of the important happenings in the city’s history as well as the ability to see the vision for developing the community, Buell said.
The building is about 1,700 square feet segmented into four spaces, including what was once Dow’s office. That area has been recreated to look as close to the way it looked in his day, Buell said.
The central room was the first city hall of Lake Jackson, and the historical association’s board of directors repurposed it as a new education center where they hope the community can have small meetings, she said.
Another room is dedicated to oral history with two listening and two viewing stations. People can select videos from past and current residents including Congressman Ron Paul, retired Brazosport College president Millicent Valek and John May that tell their narrative stories, Buell said.
Displays include a colorful timeline highlighting important events through each decade from the 1940s through the 2000s. There’s also an exhibit that features mid-century modern architects, she said.
