Well, the French Open is on right now and will be for another week. We all know what that means as far as I’m concerned, don’t we? It means hardly anything will get done around here.
I am a tennis fan to the nth degree. I started playing tennis at a fairly young age (yeah right, young age). We joined the country club where I honed my tennis-playing skills by winning two years in a row the tennis/ golf tournaments mixed doubles. I won by picking the right partners. My tennis really sucked, actually. My golf was my strong suit.
I started playing golf when all my friends played golf, so I had to take up that sport. After I hit my first golf ball long and right down the middle, I was hooked and gave up tennis. But, I still like to watch all the tennis opens.
I also excel at diving in a deep swimming pool. Yeah, I ruptured my ear drums not once, but twice. It felt so good thought I would try it again. I guess it takes me all day to look at a horseshoe.
When I put the money pit in, I didn’t make the mistake and have a deep end. The whole pool is only 4 feet deep. I love it! Even if it did have a deep end, I wouldn’t dare try and dive in it. That’s some excruciating pain, folks. Some things like pain you never forget. Well, maybe once.
I love country music and I gotta tell you, if you haven’t heard the song “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton, you have to listen to it. I think it is one of the prettiest songs I’ve ever heard. You won’t have to be a country song-lover to appreciate the instrumental and the singing.
OK, that’s all I have to say about that.
Here’s some recipes from Pillsbury.
This is what Pillsbury has to say about this recipe. First of all it’s made in an air fryer, which I don’t have one. I may have to rush right out and buy one. Will I use it? Maybe. If the mood hits me to make something in one, at least I will already have one. Besides, they come highly recommended.
“You can never go wrong with a classic sugar-cinnamon cookie, and these Air Fryer Snickerdoodles make baking the family favorite treat that much easier. With just three ingredients, you can have a batch of these cookies ready to serve in under an hour. Plate them up for a weeknight dessert, or make a few batches for a birthday party or other special occasion.”
Air Fryer Snickerdoodles
Ingredients
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
5 cookie dough rounds from 1 package (16-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Ready to Bake Sugar Cookie Dough (24 count)
Directions
Line inside of air fryer basket with foil as follows: Turn basket of 3.7-quart air fryer over to shape piece of foil around basket bottom, then remove. Fold edges of foil to make 8-inch round. Place inside bottom of air fryer basket, shiny side up; flatten evenly.
In small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon. Remove five cookie dough rounds from package; refrigerate remaining cookie dough rounds for another use. Shape dough rounds into balls; roll in cinnamon sugar. Flatten each ball in palm of hand to about 1 1/2-inch circle; place on foil in air fryer basket, spacing evenly apart around outer edge. Discard any remaining cinnamon sugar after rolling balls.
Set air fryer to 300 degrees; cook 13 to 14 minutes or until edges are set (centers will be soft). Remove basket; let cookies stand in basket five minutes. Carefully remove cookies on foil from basket to cooling rack, using spatula to help lift foil out of basket if needed. Cool 15 minutes on foil before removing.
Tips: Air fryer temperature control settings vary according to brand and model. If your air fryer does not have the exact temperature setting called for in the recipe, consult your manual for suggested temperature settings.
Our recipes do not call for preheating your air fryer. Just set the temperature and start. Never preheat with foil alone. For best results with this recipe, be sure to follow the steps on lining the air fryer basket. Air fryers have strong fans that can cause excess foil to fall and cover cookies, preventing them from cooking.
For best results, cook one batch of cookies at a time. If you want more cookies, just double or triple the recipe’s ingredients, and be sure to follow the cooking and cooling steps as outlined.
We tested this recipe in a 3.7-quart air fryer. If using a large air fryer, such as a 6-quart size, you may be able to fit more of the cookies in the air fryer basket. Be sure to space them apart around the outer edge of foil so they have enough room to spread while cooking.
Air Fryer French Fries
Ingredients
1 1/2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch wide sticks
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
Directions
Spray basket of air fryer with cooking spray. Place potatoes in large bowl of cold water; rinse to remove excess starch. Drain and pat dry with paper towels. Place potatoes in dry large bowl; toss with oil and salt. Place potatoes in basket of air fryer.
Set to 350 degrees. Cook 7 minutes; shake basket to redistribute the potatoes. Cook 7 minutes longer, and shake basket again. Set to 400-degrees. Cook 5 minutes; shake basket, and continue to cook 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly browned.
Air fryer temperature control settings vary according to brand and model. If your air fryer does not have the exact temperature setting called for in the recipe, consult your manual for suggested temperature settings.
Our recipes do not call for preheating your air fryer. Just set the temperature and start.
If potato sticks are longer than 4 inches, they can be difficult to redistribute in the air fryer basket when shaking. We recommend cutting extra-long potato sticks in half crosswise.
Let’s all remember to keep the folks in Uvalde in our prayers. I heard on the news today the husband of one of the teachers who lost her life died after placing flowers at her memorial later that afternoon. The heartbreak just keeps on going.
