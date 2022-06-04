My heart dropped, just like the millions around the world did, when the news alerted us about a live shooting taking place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Immediately, I began to pray for the families involved and remembered the day we went to Sante Fe High School.
In 2019, STOP — Stop-Talk-Overcome-Pain — our nonprofit teen and youth suicide and mental illness awareness/prevention organization, received an invitation to Sante Fe High School in Galveston County. The Uvalde tragedy follows a similar shooting that occurred there. We accepted and hosted two separate assemblies for thousands of students, administrators, teachers, counselors and ancillary staff.
“There was such a miraculous outcome that day,” stated one of Sante Fe counselors. STOP staff and volunteers stated, “After today, my life will be forever changed. Prayer changes things!”
So going forward, Let’s look at a few comments made regarding the Uvalde school shooting.
Rick Warren, founding pastor of Saddleback Church:
As a parent who lost one of my children to gun violence, I beg you to pray for the grieving parents of Uvalde.
You’ll quickly forget this horror and move on, but they will have to carry this grief the rest of their lives. Don’t forget them. — Rick Warren (@RickWarren) May 25, 2022.
The Texas Tribune reads:
“We just lean on God,” Cleo Hernandez said as she walked into the church with her husband. “He will take care of us.”
It was the first Sunday worship in Uvalde since a gunman took the lives of 21 people — two educators and 19 children — at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and the second-deadliest in the nation’s history.
Taking all that into consideration, I asked a local friend and LPC who works with youth and their families daily to give us some practical insight on how to process what has happened and help our children talk about it.
Delma Garza writes:
I am honored to share some time with you today. I am Delma Garza, Licensed Professional Counselor. I have proudly worked as a clinician for close to 15 years.
It is prevalent for adults/parents to contemplate what information children and/or teenagers should be exposed to or what to say to them about current events in our current society. Some may turn to other adults or they may research information on what to say or how to respond when asked why a tragedy happened. It is natural for youth to sense the anxiety and tension in adults around them. Like adults, they experience the same feelings of helplessness and lack of control that tragedy-related stress can bring. Unlike adults, however, they have a minimal frame of reference due to limited life experience to help them place their current situation into perspective.
Some children may express their emotions when confronted with a stressful situation and others may not. Parents should be prepared to talk, but most importantly, listen to their children. Parents also struggling with mental health should also know help is out there for them as well. The way in which people attend to their own mental health is often very personal and unique to what each individual is experiencing and their individual needs to process an event. A common question parents have is, should I bring it up to my child? Honestly speaking, that is at the discretion of the parents.
Some tips from the American Psychological Association for dealing with children and trauma:
The adult should think about what they want to say. It is likely to make the discussion easier.
Find out what the youth already knows. For example, there was a shooting at a school today. “What have you heard about this?” Then LISTEN.
Tell the truth. Share the facts appropriate for their age and comprehension level so they are able to understand. There is no purpose in providing or sharing graphic details about an event.
Sometimes the answer to the question is, “I do not know.” Child: “Why did he/she do this?” Adult: “I do not know.”
Assure them their home is safe. If the tragedy is close to home, explain what is being done at home and in the community. At the end of the conversation, parents should reassure them they will keep them safe and watch out for them. Be available to answer any questions or talk about this topic again in the future.
Reassure them that these tragedies are rare events.
When coverage dominates the news, encourage turning off the TV or computers to keep youth from seeing or hearing too much about the event. Mental health concerns to look out for in others or yourself may include: Sadness and depression — Feelings of hopelessness or helplessness — Irritability and anger Fear and anxiety about the future — Constantly being on high alert and feeling a need to be ready for the next crisis is often referred to as “hypervigilance” — Emotional numbing
It is important to seek help from a mental health professional, loved one or a support group about how you are feeling. Getting meaningful support from others and feeling heard is a critical component for healthy emotional and mental wellbeing. It is healthy to take a break from the news and social media. “Unplugging” is healthy and healing. Watching and reading the news can actually increase the fear response and stress levels. If you’re having trouble pulling away from screens, give yourself a limit of how many times per day you will check media outlets.
In closing, let’s pray and intercede for Uvalde residents:
Dear Lord,
In your mercy, hear our cries for the families crushed with sorrow by the loss of their children and loved ones in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Lord have mercy on our nation that continues to deem this recurring murder of our school children an acceptable price of “freedom.” Lord. heal our collective mind and help our politicians muster the integrity and courage to act so that we can stop this carnage and pain.
Lord, for every student or parent that cannot eat, sleep or process the sound and smell of gunpowder, heal their broken hearts. Cover the city with your Holy Spirit. May the Comforter come into every home. May divine interventions manifest in the lives of every family impacted.
In Jesus’ name we pray.
