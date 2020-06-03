In reminiscences of growi ng up at the Ramsey Prison Farm in the decade beginning in 1925, Martin D. Seay pointed out that the Texas Prison System utilized a wide variety of cost-saving measures.
Many of these were based on the ability of inmates to provide the needed equipment and supplies at little or no cost.
Seay, whose father was an officer at the prison, emphasized this was an era when “horsepower” at the farms was generally provided by mules, rather than engines.
One of the many budget-reducing measures he recalled involved the collars used on the work animals. These were made on-site, using corn shucks, he wrote.
He explained the shucks were plaited into a braid 1 1/2 inches wide and 3/4 of an inch thick. This braid was wrapped around a form made of four wooden pegs about 8 inches long, set into the head of a wooden barrel to form a kind of diamond shape.
He explained the braids were sewn together with binder twine, forming the shape of the collar, which was stuffed with a large braid of shucks to form the sides.
“Three layers of the braid were sewn onto the inside edge, to form the groove for the hames to fit into,” he explained. “When finished, the collars were closed at both the top and bottom, not being open at the top, as leather collars.”
This farm-made collar was turned upside down and slipped over the head of the mule, then it was turned right-side up, Seay explained.
He noted it was necessary for new mules to become accustomed to this method of collaring, as they had been broken with the conventional, open-top collar and were very protective of their ears.
They may have been “homemade,” but these were good collars, he said, noting that they would not cause the animal to have a shoulder sore if the harness was properly adjusted.
As for the harness, he pointed out it consisted of a set of hames, a pair of trace chains, cotton web back-band and rope lines. The bridle was the standard leather variety, with blinkers and snaffle bits.
During Seay’s years living at Ramsey, black inmates at the Number 4 Camp were replaced by Hispanics, and he remembered it took the farm’s mules about a week to learn Spanish.
The new inmates used different words for directions, such as gee, haw, whoa and get up, but this led to confusion for only a few days, Seay remembered.
The mules were used primarily to pull plows, cultivators, planters, sugar cane stubble-diggers and wagons, but they also served a couple of other purposes that were unique to the prison farms, he said.
At times when the cotton was subjected to an insect invasion, the inmates dusted the plants with calcium arsenate. Each of the inmates performing this chore had a small cotton cloth bag filled with the chemical, which he shook over the cotton as he walked between the rows.
A faster method was also available, he said. This involved a prisoner who was mounted on a mule that had only a collar and bridle. Each rider was equipped with a stick about 4 feet in length and with a diameter similar to that of a hoe handle.
A cotton cloth bag filled with the insecticide powder was tied on each end of the stick, the center of which was placed on the top of the collar.
The inmate would then ride the mule at a fast trot between two rows of cotton through the field, allowing the rider to dust about five times as much cotton as was possible by a man on foot.
Once the dusting was completed each day, the mules were ridden to Oyster Creek and given a bath in the water there to remove the insecticide.
Seay clearly remembered the mules “loved to go swimming.”
These animals were also used to pull a farm-made contraption known as a “yo-yo,” which was used to pack soil in the row after the cotton seed was planted.
He explained it was necessary to press the damp soil around the seed in order to get good germination. The yo-yo, which consisted of a pair of shaves attached to an axle, had two wooden wheels beneath a platform on which an inmate stood.
The wheels, which were about a foot in width and approximately 18 inches high, were spaced to roll over two adjacent rows. The “yo-yo” designation was applied because of these two thick wooden wheels, he said.
The contraption was pulled by a single mule which was made to walk in the middle, causing the wide wheels to roll over the two rows, compressing the soil over the cotton seeds.
At the time Seay and his mother moved to the Ramsey Unit in 1925, the horses used by guards and stockmen were of less than prime quality, he remembered. As a result, some guards used their own horses, which were fed by the state.
Seay’s father came up with still another solution, however. Noting while he was still working at the Number 4 Camp one of the new mules allocated to the farm was a good fox-trotter, he rode the animal for about a year.
Next week: Simmons responsible for improving quality of farms’ stock.
