LAKE JACKSON
F lames ignite as Chef Yari Cateura, the owner and executive chef of Table 24 in Lake Jackson sears duck for a carpaccio she is preparing over high heat in her kitchen for the night’s service.
She specializes in French cooking techniques and combines that with Americana favorites like chicken fried steak with a truffle and thyme gravy, she said.
“It has always been my dream to cook. And before I went into gastronomy, I was going to pre-law, and for some reason, I had a change of heart,” Cateura said. “There was an opportunity at the Cordon Bleu, and that’s where I initiated my culinary studies. I have a double associate of science and Culinary Arts from Le Cordon Bleu Miami and in Paris.”
Cateura can boast experiences in culinary arts linking her to the food scene in Miami and that of Barcelona, Spain, at a Michelin three-star restaurant on the outskirts of Sedona, she said.
With 10 to 12 years of experience under her belt, love brought her to the Lake Jackson area in 2017, where she was offered the executive chef position at Table 24 by its previous owner.
By 2019, she took over ownership of the restaurant and this is where she’s made a permanent home for herself and her 10-month-old baby girl, she said.
In that same year, Cateura was invited to participate in “Guy’s Grocery Games,” a popular show on the Food Network. A recent re-airing of that episode is creating a fresh buzz about her cooking skills.
“I wasn’t super active on social media, but when I make something and I have a minute, I take a picture. I posted at the restaurant page and I posted on my personal page,” Cateura said. “And then, one day, a producer called the restaurant, and it was a Friday night and I thought it was a prank because this lady said, ‘My name is Cassie and I’m a producer at the Food Network and we have seen your food on social media.’”
The producers had done their homework, Cateura said. They knew all about her work and background and were interested in having her on a special 90-minute edition of the show where four executive chefs compete in a match cooking from scratch. It was about a four- to five-month process, she said.
Taking over the restaurant at the same time as appearing on the show proved to be difficult for Cateura, she said.
“That was complex. And I think, unfortunately, I didn’t win and it was part of it. It was like a lot. It was taking over and doing all of the logistics and permits and licensing and all that stuff and then being there because it was right at that time,” Cateura said. “It was a wonderful experience. It was beautiful to represent. I feel very happy because there’s a part of the show where Guy says, ‘I don’t know where Lake Jackson is, but after tasting this, I want to be there.’”
The show first aired in October 2019, but the episode recently was on again, and the buzz about Lake Jackson’s Food Network chef reignited.
“This time with that post on BC updates, it went insane. People have been calling — actually the other day, me and a couple of the servers had gone out to one of the local restaurants and they’re like, ‘Hey, you’re that lady that was on Food Network,” Cateura said. “It was a very beautiful experience. I was in California for three days during the shooting, meeting Guy, the producers, the judges, going through the screening process. Guy was very friendly, very approachable, makes you feel very comfortable. So yeah, overall it was a very nice experience.”
That may not be the last time you see Cateura on the Food Network as she prepares to audition for a new show in September.
“Alex vs. America” features American chef Alex Guarnaschelli taking on chefs from around the country. Cateura would represent Texas if chosen for the episode.
“I think they pick two or three people. You battle against those people first and whoever wins cooks against her. They wanted to approach me for the steak episode,” Cateura said.
Auditioning for the new show and keeping her focus on the restaurant in Lake Jackson are her top priorities, although she is not against branching out and expanding in the future.
The challenges of the pandemic and the ongoing downtown construction have been difficult and definitely slowed down business, but she’s optimistic that business will recover when it’s over, she said.
Cateura feels a responsibility to her customers and herself and she will strive to continue providing great food to the community no matter what the future holds, she said.
“The menu is my creation. I think we are very proud here of everything we make here, we make from scratch. We do not buy a sauce so we make our aiolis. We make our dressings. Everything is made here, and I feel that that’s a very big difference in the quality you receive in the nourishment for the body,” Cateura said. “That is also a very important part for me. That responsibility as a chef and providing food for customers, having food that is served responsibly that I know that it’s going to nourish your body and not the other way around.”
