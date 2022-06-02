The Bone Track
By Sara E. Johnson
Poison Pen Press
$15.99, trade paperback
Dr. Alexa Glock, a forensic scientist, and her brother are beginning what is planned as a bacpacking hike in New Zealand when they are accidentally separated.
She finds the 20-year-old remains of a person whose body has been revealed by a mudslide, and almost immediately thereafter is threatened by several highly dangerous experiences, including an encounter with a helicopter in which she is almost killed.
When the remains she has discovered are brought back for examination, she realizes that this individual may have been a murder victim.
Suspense increases as the reader turns more pages, and they will find the latter portion of the book well worth waiting for.
Upon Alexa’s hasty return to the nearest phone location, she learns another person is missing, and later that this individual’s body has been found.
This is a book in which the setting is very much a vital part of the experience, with vivid descriptions of New Zealand, along with the more-to-be-expected information about such traditional murder mystery details of the investigation.
Readers will get a vivid picture of the beautiful setting for the story, as well as details about the crimes and Alexa’s highly efficient use of the extremely limited forensic tools at her disposal.
Although this is the third book featuring her adventures, following “Molten Mud Murder” and “The Bones Remember,” it can be read out of order, as I did.
Even so, it whet my appetite for more stories written by this author, so I will definitely go back to read the earlier volumes featuring Alexa’s adventures, as well as looking for subsequent books.
The Summer Getaway
By Susan Mallery
Harlequin Books
$14,99, Kindle
Robyn Caldwell is a recently divorced single mother of a bride. Her daughter, Harlow, is planning what is supposed to be the wedding of the century and expects it to be the absolute pinnacle of the entire world’s most anticipated events.
She wants to hold the wedding in her familiar (and expensive) family home in Naples, Florida. For financial reasons and in accordance with the terms of her own divorce, however, her mother needs to consider sale of the residence now, rather than later.
The split family’s other adult offspring is a son, Austin, an 18-year-old who is refusing to attend college following his high school graduation.
Cord, the ex-husband is involved with a new love interest, and he is trying to keep this relationship a secret, as far as his children are concerned.
Overwhelmed by the diverse forces vying for her attention, Robyn accepts an invitation from her 90-year-old great-aunt, Lillian Holton, to spend the summer at her estate in Santa Barbara.
If she had hoped for some time away from her family problems, though, this quasi escape proves pointless. Not only her problems, but all those family members responsible for them follow her trail, turning up at the aunt’s house.
This is sheer family drama, with just a small amount of romance added in the form of Mason Bishop, an attractive relative of Lillian’s former husband.
There is plenty of family drama with such characters, of course, along with some recognizable moments readers will realize are somewhat akin to their own experiences with such conflicts.
It’s a heartwarming, character-driven story, and though it isn’t my usual bill of fare, I thoroughly enjoyed it.
To Sir Phillip with Love
By Julia Quinn
Avon Books
$27.99, hardcover
Sometimes I pick up a particular book that has sat on my shelf for a while simply because I’m really tired of less well-known writers.
In fact, that’s why I chose this one during a time when I really shouldn’t have been reading at all. Quite frankly, it wasn’t a good move.
Julia Quinn is one of my all-time favorite romance authors, and I was depending on her writing skill to pull me out of a swampy mood.
Unfortunately, though, she failed to do so.
I read romance novels to keep reminding myself at my advanced age of how things are for the young. This one did, but not in the way I was counting on.
To begin with, Phillip failed in my expectations as the “hero” of a romance novel. As is the case with all too many men, he was so focused on his work that he had little to do with his family. He obviously expected a woman to take over as both role model and disciplinarian for his children, and repeatedly reminds her that she is a convenience in his life.
As for Eloise, she is a little slow on the uptake, waiting till she is 28 years old, and her best friend has found romance and marriage to realize that she is about to be left on the shelf if she doesn’t do something about it.
If Phillip’s unhappiness in his previous marriage was supposed to garner sympathy and excuse his behavior with his second wife, it fell flat with this reader.
As a close-to-forever fan of Juliet Quinn’s novels, I was sorely disappointed in the whole story.
Having admitted this, I’m reminded that I have been accused of having too little patience with some of my favorite writers’ less-than-perfect efforts.
This may well be cited as a perfect example.
