FREEPORT
F reeport Historical Museum-goers will soon get to meet Wilma in person as staff work to bring in the 3-D Archaic period bust as a feature exhibit for the museum.
“So what it is, is a 3-D scan. It’s a print of the 3-D scan of the finished facial reconstruction that Amanda Danning did,” Museum Coordinator Wade Dillon said. “And I’m in the process of painting that sculpture. The first couple of layers of paint are on there, but I’m not quite finished with it. We don’t have it on display quite yet.”
Wilma’s replicated skull is the only piece of her remains the museum has access to after Sorrell Construction workers discovered it in a sand pit in Oyster Creek in 2004, Museum Director LeAnn Strahan said.
“No other human remains are found. It’s just the skull and she was named after the ‘Flintstones’ character,” said Dillon. “The skull had been studied by the Smithsonian and then there was a forensic study by forensic artist Amanda Danning. And they determined that the skull belonged to an adult female and that it dated 3,500 years ago to the Archaic period. Amanda believed that she was in her early 30s, anywhere between 30 to 34, when she passed away.”
Anthropologist Douglas Owsley, the current head of physical anthropology at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, conducted a study on Wilma’s skull, determining the young woman had an “abrasive diet because of the condition of her teeth,” Dillon said.
“You know, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Wilma,” Dillon said. “We wouldn’t know if she’s attached to any native tribes. So, basically, what we’re able to gather was the information from the skull.”
In 2019, Danning built and presented a live facial reconstruction around the 3D print of the original skull that allowed the museum to see what Wilma’s appearance might have been. Dillon is working to finish the facial reconstruction replica with acrylic paint. The staff desires to bring a life-size figure of Wilma for display as funding becomes available. For now, the skull proves to be informative on its own.
“We know from the skull that Wilma had a laborious lifestyle because there’s an indentation in her skull from where she would have carried or used a rope or a line across the back of her skull to carry large loads of whatever on her back,” Dillon said. “And so that groove was a detail that Amanda Danning had pointed out. So that kind of gives us a clue and informs us, just a little bit, that she was a hard worker.”
Wilma is considered the oldest known resident of Brazoria County, and it’s a story that needs to be told and shared, Strahan said.
“Well, I think in our position here, on the Brazos River, there’s just so many stories to tell. And that’s part of our mission of trying to be all-inclusive, telling everyone’s story,” Dillon said. “We’re not just, say, for example, hyper-fixating on Revolutionary Texas. What we’re presenting as part of our restructuring of the museum is a historical narrative. It takes visitors, you know, from as far back as we can possibly go in this area, which in that case would be Wilma.”
Dillon is working to create a full display that includes an interpretive panel to accompany the bust of Wilma. Parts of the exhibit may not come to fruition until the next fiscal year, which begins in September, he said.
“I’m an illustrator by trade. So, you know, getting her as close to what we think she may have looked like as possible. You know, that’s the end goal for me, so I’m trying to get there,” Dillon said.
Wilma is unique to the museum and the area as there have been no other human remains dating as far back as hers that have been found nearby, Strahan said.
“But now we’re at a point that we would be looking for sponsors to help us bring the life-size display to fruition,” she said.
To contribute to the Freeport Historical Museum, call 979-233-0066 for information.
