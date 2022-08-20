For the Sake of the Song: Essays on Townes Van Zandt
Edited by Ann Norton Holbrook and Dan Beller-McKenna
University of North Texas Press
$29.95, hard cover
After death, Townes Van Zandt found the success that he had sabotaged during his life. Diagnosed as bipolar, an alcoholic, and perennially unreliable, Van Zandt died of heart failure at the age of fifty-two, on New Year’s Day in 1997.
During his life he had released sixteen albums, with several more having been released since his death, both by and in honor of him. Many articles and books, including Robert Hardy’s “A Deeper Blue,” have been published about him.
A self-destructive, wandering troubadour, Van Zandt was long underappreciated, but is now a favorite among critics and fans. His best- known songs are “Pancho and Lefty,” covered by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, and “If I Needed You.
Steve Earle’s 2009 cover album, “Townes, “ jump-started a slate of tributes, including those by Robert Earl Keen, Lucinda Williams, and John prine.
For the Sake of the Song collects ten essays on Townes Van Zandt, using a variety of approaches. In them, contributors consider, for example, his use of the minor key, the psychological dimension of his song, “High, Low and In Between, “ and his reception in the Austin music scene.
His relationships receive attention, as well, through the observations of Richard Dobson, another “outlaw” singer-songwriter, with whom he toured in the Hemmer Ridge Mountain Boys.
An introduction by editors Ann Norton Holbrook and Dan Beller- McKenna provides an overview of Van Zandt’s literary excellence and philosophical wisdom, which are considered rare among even the best songwriters.
Ann Norton Holbrook is an English professor at Saint Anselm College, where she publishes on twentieth-century women writers. Her primary book is Paradoxical Feminism: The Novels of Rebecca West.
Dan Beller-McKenna is a music history professor who specializes in Brahms at the University of New Hampshire. In addition to many articles, he has published Brahms and the German Spirit. With Holbrook, he founded The Joshua Incident, an Americana band, in which he plays pedal steel and she sings.
King Fisher: The Short Life and Elusive Legend of a Texas Desperado
By Chuck Parsons and Thomas C. Bicknell
University of North Texas Press
$29.95, hard cover
America’s wild West created an untold number of notorious characters, and in southwestern Texas, John King Fisher (1855-1884) was foremost among them.
To friends and foes alike, he insisted he be called “King.” Standing over six feet tall, a dark and handsome man, King often dressed as a frontier dandy.
A Texas Ranger remembered King as having worn an “ornamented Mexican sombrero, a black Mexican jacket embroidered with gold, a crimson sash and boots, with two silver-plated, ivory-handled revolvers swinging from his belt.”
Early in his life King fell victim to bad influences. After a stint as a teenager in the state prison in Huntsville, he found a home in the tough, sun-beaten Nueces Strip, a lawless land between the Nueces River and the Rio Grande.
There, he gathered a gang of rustlers around him at his ranch on Pendencia Creek. For a decade, King and his gang raided both sides of the Rio Grande, shooting down any who opposed them.
Newspapers claimed King avoided the penalties prescribed by law by killing potential witnesses, but in spite of many charges, he was never convicted of cattle or horse stealing, or of murder.
His reign ended when he was arrested by Texas Ranger Captain Leander McNelly. In no uncertain terms, he advised King to change his ways.
Having emerged victorious in gunfights with outlaws from across the Rio Grande, King chose a lifestyle that would prove to be just as dangerous — that of deputy sheriff of Uvalde County.
Now, he would enforce the law, with his badge as well as his six- shooter. But his hard-won respectability would not last. On a spring night in 1884, King made the mistake of accompanying the truly notorious gambler and gunfighter Ben Thompson on a tour of San Antonio.
There, several years earlier, over a gambling dispute, Thompson had shot down Jack Harris at Harris’s saloon and theater, the Vaudeville.
Recklessly, King accompanied Thompson back to the theater to call upon Harris’s former partners.
Warned of their coming, assassins were waiting. With minutes of the time King and Thompson entered the theater, when the smoke cleared, King was stretched out beside Thompson, dead from thirteen gunshot wounds.
Co-author Chuck Parsons, a Texan by choice, was born and raised in Iowa and Minnesota. His books include Captain John R., Hughes: Lone Star Ranger, which was winner of the WWHA Best Book Award; Texas Ranger Le Hall; The Sutton-Taylor Feud; and Captain Jack Helm.
He is also co-author of A Lawless Breed; John Wesley Hardin, Texas Reconstruction, and Violence in the Wild West; The Notorious Luke Short; They Called Him Buckskin Frank; and Texas Ranger V.O. Reynolds, all published by UNT Press. He lives in Luling.
Thomas C. Bicknell, who was born and reared in Chicago, acquired a love of America’s Wild West at an early age. He is co-author with Chuck Parsons of Ben Thompson: Portrait of a Gunfighter.
Bicknell’s research and articles have appeared in various periodicals, including True West and Wild West. He has also been a featured speaker at historical gatherings in Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas, and Arizona.
