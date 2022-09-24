When She Dreams
By Amanda Quick
Kindle, $14.98
On your return to 1930s Burning Cove, California in this book, you’ll find a glamorous seaside playground for Hollywood stars, mobsters, spies, and a host of others who find more than they bargain for in a mysterious town.
Maggie Lodge, assistant to the reclusive advice columnist known only as Dear Aunt Cornelia to her readers, hires down-but-not-quite-out private eye Sam Sage to help track down the person who is blackmailing her employer.
Maggie and Sam are a mismatched pair. As far as Sam is concerned, Maggie is reckless and in over her head. She is not what he had in mind for a client, but he can’t afford to be choosy.
Maggie, on the other hand, is convinced that Sam is badly in need of guidance and good advice. She does not hesitate to give him both.
In spite of the verbal fireworks between them, they are fiercely attracted to each other, but each is convinced it would be a mistake to let passion take over. They are, after all, keeping secrets from each other.
Sam is haunted by his past, which includes a marriage shattered by betrayal and violence. Maggie is troubled by intense and vivid dreams — dreams that she can sometimes control. There are those who want to run experiments on her and use her for their own purposes, while others think she should be committed to an asylum.
When the pair discovers someone is impersonating Aunt Cornelia at a conference on psychic dreaming, and a woman dies at the conference, the door is opened to a dangerous web of blackmail and murder. Secrets from the past are revealed, leaving Maggie and Sam in the path of a ruthless killer who will stop at nothing to exact vengeance.
The suspense is enjoyable, and the glamorous background is interesting, if you happen to be interested in psychic-based suspense.
The Deep, Deep Snow
by Brian Freeman
$16.99, paperback
Deputy Shelby Lake, who was abandoned as a baby, was saved by a stranger who found her in the freezing cold. Now, years later, a young boy is missing — and Shelby is the one who must rescue a child.
The only evidence of what happened to 10-year-old Jeremiah Sloan is a bicycle that had been left behind on a lonely road. After a desperate search fails to locate the boy, the close bonds of Shelby’s hometown begin to fray under the weight of accusations and suspicion.
Everyone around Selby including her best friend and her adoptive daughter, and the daughter of her best friend, all seem to have something to hide.
Even Shelby is concealing a mistake that could jeopardize her career and her future.
Unearthing the lies of the people in Jeremiah’s life doesn’t get the police and the FBI any closer to finding Jeremiah.
As time passes and the case grows cold, Shelby worries that the mystery will stay buried forever under the deep, deep snow. But even the deepest snow melts in the spring.
When a tantalizing clue finally comes to light, Shelby must confront the darkest lie of all. Exposing the truth about Jeremiah will leave no one’s life untouched including her own.
This thriller features characters with human traits and faults, but moved very slowly, with multiple characters who were hiding secrets from their pasts. Readers should be aware that all of this added to the story’s suspense and is extremely successful in leading many of them to suspect the wrong person.
