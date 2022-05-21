75 years ago
Believing that the citizens of Freeport might be interested in knowing just how the city government is operated and what the different departments do to keep the municipal services operating for the benefit of the public, The Facts will start a series of stories next week telling about each such department and activity.
Because the public water supply touches more people and is, perhaps, the most important from any standpoint, it will be the subject of the first such story. Because of the many angles and facets of this particular department, it may be necessary to run two or three such stories dealing with different phases of the work.
After this will come the garbage disposal system, the police department, the administrative department and the maintenance of streets, health and finances. All these phases of city government will be covered in detail as to work done, thought devoted to its efficient accomplishment and its cost.
50 years ago
Two ponies have been added to the more than $5,000 worth of merchandise to be auctioned June 1 at the belated Rotary Club Shrimp Boil in Lake Jackson.
The shrimp feast and auction were rained out May 12, but the delay didn’t stop hungry patrons who showed up at Lake Pavilion and carried out 1,200 pounds of shrimp which had been prepared for the event.
Recent additions to the auction inventory include two ponies: Princess, a 1-year mare, and Lightning, a 3-year old, donated by Johnny Suggs of Southern Materials in Freeport.
Other items include a 14-foot aluminum boat, trolling motor, bicycles, a Datsun truck, tools, sporting equipment, jewelry, and other luxury gems.
15 years ago
Unfair was the word a Sweeny High School senior used when describing why nine seniors who failed the TAKS test will not be able to walk at graduation Friday night when others who failed the test will.
Twelve students failed the TAKS at Sweeny High School, but the school must allow students from the individualized or special education programs to walk, according to recent legislation signed into law May 8 by Gov. Rick Perry.
“If Texas is allowing this to happen, they should make allowances for those of us who have worked hard senior year,” senior Kassandra Pleasant said. “Every senior should walk together or all of the people that failed shouldn’t get to walk at all. If our grades have been substantially high throughout the year, we should all get to walk and participate in senior activities.”
Sweeny High School has enforced this according to Senate Bill 673, which “allows students with disabilities to participate in a graduation ceremony after four years of high school.” The intent of the bill was to let these students participate in the graduation ceremony with their peers.
The bill, which became effective May 11, does not explain its urgency, but the Texas Education Agency will reconsider the law over the summer so it can be “more thoughtful regarding the implementation of this new legislation.”
With the rule coming in at the “11th hour,” graduation has been difficult to prepare for, Sweeny High School Principal Michael Heinroth said.
State Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, who sponsored the legislation, was in session late Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.
Heinroth does not agree with the bill and how it overrides the school district’s original policy, which would not let any students who failed the TAKS walk. He and Sweeny ISD Superintendent Randy Miksch said they understand the frustration, but unfortunately “everyone’s hands are tied.”
“We had no control or input into the law. It was legislated to the districts, and we were required to implement this immediately,” Miksch said.
Although the school district does have a right to allow other students who didn’t pass the TAKS to walk, Miksch isn’t sure if the district should decide to do so.
