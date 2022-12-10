75 years Ago
E.E. Cannon, formerly with the department of Internal Revenue will replace Clarence G. Pearce as City Manager of Freeport. He will resign from the Treasury Department Monday, Dec. and take office here on Tuesday, December 16.
Mr. Cannon has been in this section approximately two years as deputy collector of internal revenue. He has lived in Bay City, which is the headquarters for the Treasury Department in this area. He transferred to the Bay City position from Huntsville.
A nephew of Mr. Cannon, O.E. Cannon, Jr., is an attorney who at the present time is state representative from Corpus Christi, Nueces County.
50 years ago
LAKE JACKSON — An estimated 100 citizens and officials turned out Friday for the opening of a new tax sub office and Pct. 4 county commissioner quarters here.
Lake Jackson Mayor Roy Vining laughed that even providence was on hand for the reveal because the sun out exactly at 10 a.m. in time for ribbon cutting ceremonies, changing the previously gray, cold, and dreary looking day.
Vining said the city was pleased to have a place where local citizens could conduct important county business at a close and convenient place.
“I understand that after a city reaches 13,000 population it can demand a tax sub office in the city. I think it is significant that we didn’t have to demand it-they came and brought it to us.” Vining said of Tax assessors Robert Beaird and Commissioner Joe Brigance.
Brigance told the crowd that the open of the dual function office was “the combination of study and suggestions of several years I hope you’ll enjoy using it as much as we’ll enjoy serving you.”
The commissioner added that the purpose of his having a second office in his precincts was “to bring us closer to the people here who have problems relating to county businesses. It’s just to better serve the people down here.”’
The tax assessor credited Commissioner Brigance for providing the limited drive that resulted in the Lake Jackson tax sub office becoming a reality. “I am happy to have played a small part in this. The services available here are the same as those in the tax office at Angleton in the courthouse: automobile registration to vote. I hope the people of Lake Jackson and the surround area make use of the availability of this new office,” Beaird said.
15 years ago
ANGLETON — The sound of roaring engines filled the air as 545 motorcycles made their way through the unseasonable warm Sunday afternoon, the riders waving to those waiting on the side of the road or cheering each other on to help the Salvation Army for Christmas.
The 25th annual Christmas Toy Run, sponsored by Goe Cycles and the Brazosport Texas Chapter of the Harley Owners Group, had about 800 people in attendance, said Howard Goe, owner of Goe Cycles.
The event, which began with registration at 11 a.m., resulted in an hour-and-a-half parade of motorcycles from Goe Cycles on Highway 288-B in Angleton, along FM 2004 and through Jones Creek before ending at Freeport Municipal Park.
In addition to a trailer full of bikes and another filled with children’s toys, more than $4,000 was collected for the Salvation Army, including a $2,000 donation from Walmart, event director Deby Crook said.
“We’ve got a huge group of people who ride bikes, with huge hearts, and they want to give back,” Crook said. “This is their way of giving back to those kids who may not otherwise have the opportunity to have a Christmas.”
All types of bikers and motorcycles were welcomed at the event, and Goe said it has always been that way.
“It’s always been open to everybody,” Goe said. “It’s for the kids and it’s not a matter of what you ride; it’s what you’re doing.”
Crook said rather than getting a bunch of names from the Salvation Army Angel Tree, on which needy children place ornaments bearing their holiday wish list, they sponsor a whole flock of Angel Trees.
