I did something last night (Thursday) that I think I will make a regular thing to do. I went to Los Paisas Mexican Restaurant Bar (right beside the Clute First State Bank), and met with a lot of the folks who go the American Legion Hall and had a great time. If you like to be around people and laugh and enjoy good Mexican food than you need to come. My two favorite people, Debbie and Lowell play starting at 6:30 and play until 8 p.m. I have to say this locally owned restaurant by the Carrillo Family has the friendliest staff. I spoke with Miguel Carrillo, who obviously is very much on top of things running smoothly at this hometown restaurant. I love to back up locally owned businesses. Here in my hometown, and in Louisiana where this column runs in the Lake Charles American Press. Gotta mention my special group that is from all over the United States too.
These hometown owners work so hard and I want to support them. And just as importantly I think it is good for us older folks to get out and meet new people, which I did last night. It is so good for us to not become shut-ins. I was so tired when I got there from working cleaning my front porch, and getting rid of yellow jackets that I thought ‘why am I going.” Then when I walked in the door I realized why I went. Being around people energizes me. So, everyone come join in the fun. Guaranteed to energize you too. You don’t have to dance, but you can eat. And speaking of eating let’s do it.
First of all I want to tell you about using a very healthy and tasty hint I got for coconut oil. And this comes from the prettiest girl in Alaska/Arizona, my baby girl Cheryl Bailey. She and hubby eat a ton of popcorn. She said she started popping it in coconut oil. She said it tastes so good. Coconut oil is so good for us. So pop some popcorn and try it. I just dusted and cleaned the stove, so I’m not going to mess it up, so if you try it let me know if you just loved it. One day I am going to get into the head of the handsomest son in Texas, Mark Crawford my baby boy, and get you guys some good car hints.
I have to give you another recipe that Cheryl makes and she got this recipe from her mama. Yeah. You read that right….her mama; me. When I go to Alaska I know what is on the stove when we get back to her beautiful house that will bring me back to life…ta da! Smothered steak and biscuits.
Smothered Steak Made Easy
Ingredients:
1 package round steak (go the bank and take out a loan…it’s worth it)
1 large onion cut into rings
Salt and pepper (I didn’t use pepper and neither does Cheryl, so it’s optional), to taste
Flour
Vegetable oil
Water
Frozen biscuits.
Directions:
Take out your aggressions and pound the steak a little. Salt it and pepper it. Cut into serving pieces. Now dredge it in the flour, shaking off the excess. Have a skillet (I prefer a skillet that the steak will stick to so you have all that goodness to enhance the taste of this dish). Make sure your oil is hot but not smoking hot. Now while one side of the steak is browning a little, cut up your onion in rings. When that side is slightly browned turn it over and toss in the onions. Move everything around a little while the steak is getting a little browned. Of course the onions will just be wilted at this point. Take the steak and onions out of the pan.
Now, you are ready to make the gravy that the steak and onions are going to love. You may have to add more oil to make a good roux. Turn the heat down and make sure you brown the roux, but not burnt. When it is a good dark brown add water and thin it down. You want to make enough roux so that when you add the water it will cover the steak and then some. Remember you are going to have to have enough gravy to smother your biscuits. I used to make this dish in an iron pot. Now, put the steak and partially cooked onions in the gravy. Turn down the heat to low, cover, and walk away. You may have to add more water from time to time. You don’t want this too thick or too thin. Believe me it’s easy.
Now, you can either make your biscuits, like I did in the dark ages….OR use FROZEN biscuits. They are more like homemade. The steak will be so tender you won’t need a knife. Then, pig out.
And if you are a lover of smothered liver do it the same way. Just don’t pound the liver. Not pretty.
While we are into EASY here is one from Pillsbury.
Easy Tamale Pie
Ingredients:
1 pound lean (at least 80%) ground beef
1 can (10-ounce) Old El Paso medium red enchilada sauce
2 cans (4.5-ounce) Old El Paso chopped green chiles
1 teaspoon chili powder
1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (6-ounce)
1 box (8.5-ounce) corn muffin mix, milk and egg called for on muffin mix box.
Directions:
Heat oven to 350-degrees. In 10-inch ovenproof skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is thoroughly cooked; drain. Stir in enchilada sauce, 1 can of the green chiles and the chili powder. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheddar cheese.
Meanwhile, make corn muffin batter as directed on box. Stir in remaining 1 can green chiles and remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Spoon batter evenly with beef mixture.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Cool 5 minutes.
Tips: Make it fresh. Top with diced tomatoes, sliced green onions, fresh cilantro leaves, sour cream and pico de gallo or salsa, if desired.
Serve our easy tamale pie recipe with a fresh green salad to round out your meal.
Skillet (and handle) will be hot, so be sure to cover the handle with a potholder or kitchen towel before serving.
This dish had lots of good ideas. Here is one. We loved this easy one skillet dinner. I did add salt, pepper, garlic, and onion to the meat. My husband asked me to make it again and add corn in the tamale mixture. Can do.
It is now 2:27 and I believe I will go eat my Cheerios for breakfast and lunch and most likely dinner. This is Friday, and you know that means I’m honky tonkin’.
