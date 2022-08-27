The word origin of kindness speaks of courtesy and good deeds.
The apostle Paul wrote about it this way to the church at Ephesus: “Be kind and helpful to one another, tender-hearted (compassionate, understanding), forgiving one another (readily and freely), just as God in Christ also forgave you” (Ephesians 4:32, Amplified Bible).
Although most of my referrals from schools are students who get into the worst trouble at school, they are kind to me. They see me—an old man with grey hair and a beard in an electric wheelchair and with an empty pant leg—and they are sensitive to my needs. For examples, if I drop my pen, they dash to the floor to retrieve it for me; if I roll toward a door, they race ahead to open it. I’m ever inspired by how kind and helpful they are in counseling. We readily establish rapport, and I am kind and helpful to them.
Since my amputation, I see kindness or the lack thereof on almost a daily basis.
At Walgreens in Clute, I parked my van way out in the parking lot where no one had parked. But when I came out, someone had parked beside me, blocking my ability to deploy my ramp to enable me to roll up into my van.
A bit exasperated because he or she had parked next to me when there were zillions of other parking spots, I returned to the store, and I told a young salesperson my plight. Without a second thought, he left the store, got into my van and moved it. How kind he was! (I tipped him well.)
Oh, and then there’s this: While trying to get gas at a Buc-ee’s, a woman came from the other side of my pump to assist me. She recognized me, and she said, “I’m going to say one word, and you say what follows it.”
“Ross,” she said.
“Poteet,” I instantly replied.
Turns out that she was the Reverend Ross Poteet’s daughter, Abby, and I had taught her when she was in a youth group where I was a guest teacher. Our reunion at the gas pump was an “up” experience.
I pulled out next to the bridge over San Luis Pass, and I didn’t see a pickup pulling a boat. I hit the boat and trailer. I had to order a wrecker for my vehicle and one for the boat.
While waiting in the scorching sun, a woman pulled up in a golf cart and invited me to sit next to her under the shade of the canopy while the Sheriff’s deputy worked the accident, and she handed me a cold water. She got my phone number and promised to call me. We’ve stayed in touch, and I will go out this winter and have coffee with her and her husband on the porch of their beach house at Treasure Island.
Two emotions that are etched into our permanent memories are kindnesses and the antonym thereof, cruelties. In September, I’ll be 76, and I can remember kind acts and vile acts that occurred when I was a child. You can, too.
We moved into a new school when I was in the sixth grade. The building was pristine, but I yanked a coat hook right out of the cloak-room wall.
It happened this way. I had done something wrong, and my teacher, Mrs. Treadwell (a favorite teacher), deemed it deserving of a swat with a board. She took me into the cloak room to prevent it from being a spectacle for all to see. She turned me toward a wall, and I reached up and grabbed the coat hook for stability. BAM! She hit me hard! I pulled the screws of the coat hook right out of the new wall. That made things worse, you can be sure.
The Reverend Mr. Farmer, a minister, was my older brother’s 5th grade teacher. He had a collection of 20-something boards in his cloak room. He took guilty students into the cloak room, saying, “choose my weapon.” He told his students, “If you make me a board, I’ll give you a free pass from one time when you should get swats.”
My brother worked hours to make him an ornate board. Day after day, Dad saw him sanding and varnishing the board. Dad said, “If you give that to Mr. Farmer, he’s gonna burn your behind with it.”
Well, my dad must have been a prophet. Mr. Farmer forgot about the one free pass, and he gave my brother swats; yep, with the very board he had made. That was cruel, and I remember it.
Parting kernel of truth: Keep the Golden Rule and be kind because kindness and cruelty are registered in permanent memory. Synonyms to kindness: Compassionate, empathetic, sensitive, merciful, loving, gentle, gracious, thoughtful and nice.
