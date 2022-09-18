I’m always taking notes about good hints, or ideas that are in my head, but there seems to be a problem with the note taking. Mind you I have been doing this column for maybe a good thirty years, and did a humor column for a paper in Austin for several years, and the Brazorian paper which was a local paper for I don’t remember how many years. (Just a bit of conceit here….award winning humor columns). I even have a folder that is labeled ideas for humor column. And, one labeled ideas for column. The only problem is … I look at the note taking and don’t have a clue what I meant by all that gibberish. I always thought I was fairly smart, but apparently I’m not. But God love you all, I love all the support you give me. It never gets old for someone to come up to me and tell me they read my column twice a week. It’s always like the first time I ever heard it. So thank you so much.
n n n
I gave some good advice to a friend of mine who has a pulled something in the rib area. “Don’t pick up anything heavy,” I say. Theirs was on the right side. Well, not being very good at taking my own advice I carry in groceries in as few trips as I have to. So yesterday (Monday) I carry as much as I can hold in one hand; then fill up the other hand and hurry in the kitchen to unload. Well, the load in my left hand was extremely heavy therefore pulling something in my left rib cage when it took all I had to heft it up on the counter. Mind you I just finally recovered over a tear in on the right side. I just stated I thought of myself as being fairly smart, so now I would like to take back that stupid statement.
n n n
I’m printing this note I got from one of my dear, dear friends who is lucky enough to live in the Texas hill country.
Hi Gin, OK, our similarity ends at the cookie or bars thing. My daughter can attest to the fact that she grew up “homemade cookie-less.” My husband only likes ginger snaps, Fig Newton’s and Oreos. Thank goodness. No homemade cookies for him.
I hate making things you have to repeat and I hate things that require chopping. It is not in my genetic makeup to do those things.
And the beauty thing…you sent me pictures and you are already too beautiful to need a single additional thing. Don’t waste your time on cream. (Gin here: Do you know how much restraint it took on my part to not put that last paragraph in all caps.)
Linda, Linda, Linda our similarities are still intact. I never made a homemade cookie for my kids either. Cheryl was the cookie maker for our family. Like you, I hate to make things over and over. I hate to chop. I hate trying to find the stove. I hate dusting it too after I find it. Now our similarities probably end there. What am I saying, “Probably?” You are one of those people who cook and cook and love it, and very good at it too. And I’m not. And you are the beautiful one.
n n n
I got this text from my “niece” Danna. I’m now Auntie Gin. She had this to say. “Cleaning house, and as Erma Bombeck said, ‘You do it and six months later you have to do it again.’ I dust my house as often as you dust your stove, let’s keep that between us my crazy Auntie.” (Yes, Danna just between you and me.). Been using air in the can to blow out hard to reach areas then sweep. Work less not harder …. oh wait, or is that smarter?
Danna, you just told me something I didn’t know. (Like I already knew everything there is to know.) I didn’t know there was air in a can. There’s a good hint for you. You know you can get a cat to do almost the same thing. They go in places you have cobwebs that you didn’t know were there too. Your house looks like a model home all the time. Now your car does too. Danna washed it, Armor All-ed it, while she feeds the mosquitoes. Then hubby Rick vacuumed it. Rick is doing his famous burgers for Danna, Sherry, and me to take to Monsignor Leo’s and have lunch Wednesday the 14th. Leo won’t ever be the same after we leave. And that’s a good thing. We always have fun lunches. Heck he hasn’t been the same since I became a Catholic under his watch.
n n n
This next recipe is an Instant Pot recipe. But I’m thinking if you don’t own a pressure Instant Pot like I don’t, you could make it the regular way.
Instant Pot Spaghetti Bolognese
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound extra-lean (at least 90 percent) ground beef
2 cups chopped yellow onions
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped peeled carrots
2 cups Progresso beef broth (from 32-ounce carton)
12-ounce uncooked spaghetti, broken in half
1 can Muir Glen organic fire roasted crushed tomatoes, undrained
Directions:
On 6-quart Instant Pot, select SAUTE; adjust to normal. Heat oil in insert. Add beef, onions and salt; cook 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly cooked. Stir in celery and carrots. Select CANCEL. Stir broth into beef mixture.
Add spaghetti evenly over beef mixture. Spread tomatoes evenly over spaghetti. Secure lid; set pressure valve to SEALING. Select MANUAL; cook on high pressure 7 minutes. Select CANCEL. Set pressure valve to VENTING to quick-release pressure.
Using tongs, immediately lift, and stir mixture one to two minutes or until pasta is completely separated. Spaghetti will appear to be stuck together but will separate while stirring.
Tips: For a pretty (and tasty) finishing touch, sprinkle with shredded Parmesan cheese and thinly sliced fresh basil leaves.
Try to evenly cover the pasta with the tomatoes. This helps the pasta cook evenly under pressure.
Make sure your pasta is evenly covered with tomatoes. This helps the pasta to cook consistently under pressure, so you don’t end up with any over or undercooked noodles.
Serve spaghetti with a garden salad and Pillsbury French bread on the side for a filling meal.
Comment: I made this recipe with a couple of changes. Only had 14-ounces of tomatoes so substituted 14-ounce of canned marinara sauce. Also added about 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. It was delicious the first night we had it immediately after cooking and even better the next night as the spaghetti seemed to have absorbed more of the residual liquid. Will definitely make this again.
Linda, did you notice all the chopping in this recipe? If I lived next door to you I would love to do the chopping. That’s the only thing I ever enjoyed about cooking.
Have a good week, and find something to laugh about every day!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.