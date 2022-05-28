How to Book a Murder
By Cynthia Kuhn
Forge Books
$10.99, trade paperback
After the sudden death of their parents and completion of her PhD in literature, 30-year-old Emma Starrs has returned to their Colorado home to help her sister, Lucy, operate the family’s book store.
Although the store is a quaint spot in a town that provides an excellent background, it is in danger on the financial front, and neither of the sisters wants it to fail.
Deciding the store should host a literary event to help boost sales, a murder mystery dinner honoring the local college’s Dean of Arts and Humanities is scheduled, with Emma agreeing at the last minute to present it.
Guests are dressed as characters in the book that is used as the event’s theme, but soon after the party begins, one of them is found actually dead, and as the event’s planner, Emma is the chief suspect.
It’s a murder mystery filled with humor, and some of the incidents are a bit over the top. It’s also difficult to keep up with so many possible suspects as well as the numerous twists that keep the plot moving.
A takeoff on a closed mystery, this debut cozy book is fun to read, with some good characters, as well as one who is extremely irritating, all of which are well-presented, as is the background.
Among the book’s outstanding characters is Calliope Nightfall, a celebrated mystery author and colleague of Tabitha’s husband, Tip, as a professor at Silvercrest College.
The first in what is planned as a series about the bookshop, this is a mystery that provides an entertaining means of spending a couple of quiet hours.
The Lights of Sugarberry Cove
By Heather Webber
Forge Books
$14.99, used
When they realize their mother’s business, the Sugarberry Cove Bed and Breakfast establishment, is in trouble and in serious need of repairs and revamping, the two sisters step in to help.
Although they have a history of squabbling, the two young women, Leala and Sadie, have returned to their hometown because their mother, Susannah Scott, has suffered what turns out to be a minor heart attack.
They find that although guests are in residence in the establishment, the place is almost literally falling down around their ears, with peeling wallpaper, dirty windows and looming financial problems.
In deciding to clean the place and make needed improvements, they become involved in local events, such as the annual Festival of Lights and the Water Lantern Festival, the latter of which is reputed to have magical powers.
You’ll quickly discover this is one of those realistically cozy books that needs to be read slowly, rather than raced through, in order to pick up the true warmth of the characters and sympathize with their reactions to various events.
Folklore about the area claims that Lady Laurel, the lady of the local lake, grants wishes that have been made by those in town during an annual festival each August.
In this one, family ties are among the improvements for which some meaningful wishes are expressed-and granted.
Warm, well-described characters and problems that would make the most cynical misogynist cringe are healed through love and a just the least bit of magic.
If you’re in the mood for a book that oozes sweetness and light, pick this one up.
As the sisters mend their relationship and realize that goodness really does exist, you’ll find romance and good will that combine to transform into an instant mood lightener.
The Caramel Pecan Roll Murder
By Joanne Fluke
Kensington Publishing
$27, hardcover
The most recent book in a long list of mysteries by Joanne Fluke, this is one that features recipes for a number of the delicious-sounding goodies she bakes for sale and consumption by her non-calorie-counting characters.
Each of the long-time author’s books provides a kind of atmosphere of eating sweets that don’t worry about those blasted calories and usual concerns about overindulgence in sugar.
The main character, Hannah Swensen, is as dedicated to mystery-solving as she is to baking, and her results on both fronts are more than commendable.
Working to fill in for the chef at the Lake Eden Inn, Hannah is engaged in making sweets galore, with recipes I always copy but rarely actually bake, knowing if I did, my blood-sugar count would be sky high and nothing in my closet would continue to stretch around me.
Fluke’s mystery in this one is a bit stronger than in some of her more recent books, there are well over a dozen delicious-sounding recipes over which readers can drool and several characters they can consider in the role of murderer.
It has been a while since I read one of this series of “cookbook” mysteries, and I enjoyed every page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.