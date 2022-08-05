LAKE JACKSON
No bones about it, there’s lots to learn and see during Dino Day 2022 on Saturday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
The Brazosport Museum of Natural Science is co-sponsoring the free event with the city of Lake Jackson from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E.
Dinosaur George and his crew will be in the banquet room available for anyone who has questions about anything dinosaur-related.
The traveling museum, which has been in action for about 10 years now with leader George Blasing — a.k.a. Dinosaur George — originates from San Antonio. Blasing comes to town with his 18-wheeler full of dinosaur artifacts and materials to share with the community.
“We have a combination of replicas and authentic fossils from all over the world. We’ve got pieces that in some cases you can’t see anywhere in the United States, except for our exhibit,” Blasing said. “We have pieces from animals that live before the age of dinosaurs, during the age of dinosaurs and then after.”
They also have fan favorites like the skull of a Tyrannosaurus Rex and the skull of a giant crocodile that used to live in Texas. The crocodile was about the size of a school bus, Blasing said.
The traveling museum includes pieces from all over the world, including Russia, China, Africa and South America, he said.
“What makes this exhibit different from other sorts of traveling exhibits is that kids that have questions can actually speak to somebody who knows what they’re talking about,” Blasing said. “A lot of these other things are just strictly entertainment, but they can’t answer questions. They don’t know much about the subject. In my case, it’s what I’ve studied my entire life. So it’s much more interactive than a lot of exhibits. And if you’ve got kids that love dinosaurs, but maybe want to ask a question or if there’s an adult that wants to ask a question, that’s what makes this exhibit so interesting.”
Blasing has brought traveling mini museums to the area before, but this is the first time he will arrive with his 18-wheeler full of items that can fill an entire high school gymnasium, Brazosport Museum of Natural Science President Wanda Coker said.
The museum and city will provide a fossil-rubbing arts and craft activity.
The event is free to the public, but the museum is asking attendees bring a non-perishable food item or make a monetary donation to benefit the Brazoria County Dream Center’s Backpack Buddies program, Coker said. Backpack Buddies provides food for students who otherwise might not have it to eat at home.
The goal of the event is to give kids a chance to explore the world of dinosaurs, something they may not get to do if it weren’t brought locally to them, Blasing said.
“A lot of kids who may not have the opportunity to experience these things up close, a lot of kids finally get that chance and my hope is that encourages them to get into some kind of field of science,” Blasing said. “They don’t all have to grow up to be paleontologists, but I just want them to have this to spark their interest.
“I think it’s important for kids because sometimes kids only think what they see out their front door is all that’s available to them, and my hope is this motivates them to go, ‘Hey, I can do this even though I’ve never been to a museum. Maybe I can do it.’ That’s my hope.”
