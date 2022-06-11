By the time Houston television crews reached the huge downed plane at the Dow Airport in Lake Jackson on July 13, 1972, tensions had risen even higher than the spiraling temperature that then-Brazoria County Sheriff Robert Gladney was counting on to force the hijackers to surrender.
In addition to their other challenges, officers at the scene were forced to deal with a recalcitrant horde of news people who pushed against fences and attempted to evade crime-scene-taped barriers in their efforts to achieve a better angle for their photos.
At that time, Joe King, who was a 29-year-old former state trooper, had been enjoying a day off, but when he climbed into his truck that morning, it was to hear a radio newsman announcing that a hijacked airliner had landed in Lake Jackson.
Remembering the day several years later, King said his first reaction had been disbelief. The county had a few large industries at that time but remained mostly rural, and had previously escaped the kinds of woes that were prevalent in more urban areas.
Going first to Angleton to get his patrol car, King then headed toward Lake Jackson, his police radio busy with messages about the incident, as well as concerning a blue Ford that had run through roadblocks. He reached the airport directly behind a blue Ford bearing the license plate announced on that source a few minutes earlier.
King flashed his credentials and looked inside the vehicle to see two occupants, who identified themselves as Ronald Kershaw and Gregory Moore, both employees of Houston TV station KTRK. When King asked them to step out of the car, one of the men cursed him and was dragged when Kershaw slammed the vehicle in reverse.
He and a Lake Jackson policeman pulled the two men from the car and attempted to confiscate a camera, at which time Allen Pengallyu, a TV newsman who had reached the scene via helicopter, ran toward the scene and filmed the scuffle, and a newscaster, Jessica Savich, reached the scene brandishing her microphone.
Kershaw, who had suffered an injured chin, was still rolling in the dirt of a ditch with the officer when Savitch, who was dressed in a pink and white pantsuit, “went to Kershaw’s aid, swiftly kicking the downed officer twice in the kidney region,” according to an account in a Signet paperback book, “Golden Girl,” written by Alanna Nash.
According to this source, when the confrontation ended, Savitch, who was a gorgeous blonde newswoman for Houston station KHOU-TV, along with Moore and Kershaw, were arrested and taken to the police station in Lake Jackson.
A charge of failure to obey a police officer was filed against Moore, while the charges against both Kershaw and Savitch were for assault. All three were held in jail for several hours, until their bonds were posted by their station. According to Nash’s book, their charges were dismissed a few days later.
A Facts newspaper story in 1993 reported King as having later stated that Savitch, a newswoman described in the book as “a gorgeous blonde,” then ran up and “started kicking and stomping on him.”
Following this incident, King contacted Sheriff Gladney, asking what he wanted them to do with Savitch. After hearing the story, Gladney contacted Lake Jackson Police to see if they had room in their jail, after which he instructed King to take Savitch there.
Years later, Gladney would recall that Savitch had been “treated like a lady till she proved she wasn’t.”
Competing news media made the most of the story, with prime footage of Savitch’s part in the confrontation, Kershaw’s voice-over narration of the story stated that a foot shown belonged to Savitch, whom he described as always being “one to stand up for the press.”
The newswoman was suspended by KHOU for three days for her actions.
Although she and the two men involved in the incident subsequently filed a complaint against King, he was cleared after testimony on his behalf by two other reporters.
The fiery newswoman would later become a network correspondent and part-time anchorwoman before being killed in an auto accident.
Other news media representatives swarmed the perimeter of the airport while the two hijackers remained aboard the downed plane as Sheriff Gladney demanded that they release the hostages and surrender to authorities.
Next week: Hijackers’ demands remain unmet.
