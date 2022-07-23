I grew up on stories of the Angleton Fig Plant. My father had worked there for a time in his youth, and had a lot of really positive memories of the efforts that had helped to fuel it as Angleton’s first “industry,” and of Mr. Frank K. Stevens, who was among its primary promoters.
Back in the latter half of the 1920s, Angleton’s economy was almost entirely based on agriculture, and my grandparents, who were Missouri-born and farm bred, fit right into the scheme of things when they arrived here in 1909.
It was a time when a lot of Midwestern families were moving to Brazoria County. Large farms with rich cropland were available for purchase at prices far below those available in the Midwest, and would provide a living for those willing to work untold hours to rear their families outside large towns.
My grandparents moved here from St. Louis, Missouri, where my grandfather had most recently been a railroad conductor, but both his and my grandmother’s family, the Ridenhours, had been Midwestern farmers. That was the kind of life they wanted for their family, which then included three sons: Hoyt, Joe, and Earle.
Once settled in Anchor, a few miles to the north of Angleton, their fourth son, my father, Teddy Carr, was born, and finally, a stillborn daughter, who was buried in Anchor.
Along the way, my grandmother, Martha Ellen Carr, had developed crippling arthritis, and my father remembered that as a very small child he was able to outrun his already badly crippled mother.
By the time I arrived on the scene in 1932, Grandma was confined to a big, old-fashioned wheelchair. Her joints were fused to a sitting position.
That required what she called bolsters, made of several regular pillows wrapped in a sheet to be placed under her permanently bent lower legs.
Her will remained strong enough to direct her current “help” and rule her household, though she was in considerable and constant pain.
Because I was an only child and grew up some three or four miles outside Angleton, I was mostly dependent upon my parents and books for companionship.
My favorite stories were those my parents and grandparents told about their own childhood adventures. My Grandma Carr was a remarkably satisfactory storyteller, and I especially loved her stories about walking to school in the snow and making snowmen and throwing snowballs.
Before I was of school age, I walked the short distance from our original three-room house to my grandparents’ larger one every afternoon to visit her, always asking her to tell me how it was back when she was a girl, or when my father was growing up.
That was how I first became interested in Angleton’s history with growing and processing figs, and what I considered the “glory years” of the Angleton Fig Plant.
By the time I was in high school, I had discovered that this was the stuff of local history, and was interested enough to look for other sources of information about our area’s past.
Along the way, I began collecting copies of old newspaper articles about the past of Angleton and other parts of Brazoria County, and discovered library resources.
This was first in the small, old-fashioned Angleton Library, located in the Community House, and then, in the early 1940s, in resources available in the Angleton Headquarters branch of the county library that was opened in the Brazoria County Courthouse.
My “collection” of random information about our area has since grown to require six four-drawer file cabinets plus a number of “overflow” containers just to house the newspaper and magazine I have amassed about Brazoria County’s rich history.
Someone with a more organized or better trained mind could probably weed many of these old articles from the mass, but I treasure all of them.
When I’m in need of a new column or series of columns about the county, I just dig into one or another of the files I haven’t looked through in some time, and there is the inspiration.
That’s what happened here, when I noticed a file that was labelled simply “Fig Plants.”
It contains copies of articles back to the mid-1920s, providing a remarkable background of Angleton’s brief heyday in fig growing and the preservation of that commodity.
One of the earliest stories included in this file is a photocopy of an article printed in The Angleton Times on September 19th, 1926, with the headline, “Baby Fig Orchards Bring Growers Nearly $21,000.”
That may not seem like much of a joint income, today, but it was of vital importance to struggling farmers in that era when a single dollar was hard to come by, and the story rated big headlines, as well as giving local residents something to think about — and something to strive toward.
In its front-page story, The Angleton Times weekly newspaper reported that despite a “desperately dry season, fig growers had earned a total of $20,900.28 for their crops.
The story continued, “From baby orchards, too.” Then added, “The plant paid out for labor during the packing season a total of $11,000,” in what was described as “good old, hard money.”
Next week: Newspaper backs fig plant, points to benefits.
