Are there any difficult people in your life? Let’s face it. Difficult people are a fact of life. They can suck the joy out of us, make us dread going to work, and take up residence in our heads and create chaos.
Is there anything that can help us let it go and find peace?
I imagine the disciples could empathize with us. They didn’t become disciples so they could be together. They became disciples to be with Jesus and then found out they were stuck with each other.
Take James and John. They were so loud and aggressive that Jesus nicknamed them “Sons of Thunder.”
Or how about the conflict that must have existed between Matthew the tax collector and Simon the Zealot. Tax collectors looked on the bright side of the Roman occupation — roads were kept up, criminals were imprisoned, building projects helped the economy.
But the zealots refused to pay taxes. They accused tax collectors of being traitors who sold their own people into slavery to the Romans.
Now imagine how Matthew and Simon must have felt about each other. They were both followers of Jesus, but I imagine that’s all they had in common.
And then, of course, there was Peter. The outspoken one, who sometimes got the other disciples in trouble with his outbursts. Remember when Peter made his confession of faith saying Jesus was the Son of God? Jesus talked of his suffering, and Peter rebuked Jesus. Mark records that Jesus turned around, looked at the other disciples, and said to Peter, “get behind me, Satan!”
The disciples knew what it was like to be thrown in with people whose company you don’t enjoy. But because they wanted to be with Jesus, they were stuck with each other.
And so we come to today’s lesson. The disciples have gathered with Jesus in the Upper Room. After they’ve finished eating, Jesus says, “A new command I give you, that you love one another even as I have loved you.”
But can Jesus do that? Can he command love? Isn’t love that feeling that you have toward friends, the passion that you feel toward your spouse, the depth of emotion you have toward your family?
Yes, love is that.
But the love Jesus talks about is much more. Have you ever noticed that in the Methodist wedding ritual the question isn’t asked, “Do you promise to love, comfort, honor and keep this person,” but “WILL you?”
Love is an act of the will. It’s the decision you make to seek what’s best for the other person. Ever told a child he couldn’t have candy before dinner? Then you’ve done something loving, even though it would be easier to give in, and the child wishes you would. Love does what’s best for the other person, not necessarily what’s easiest.
Love is an act of the will. So, yes, Jesus can command it.
But Jesus knows it’s not easy. He has told the disciples how he has been able to love them over the last 3 years. He says, “As the Father loves me, so have I loved you.” (John 15:9)
The love he has shown them was a love that grew out of his own deep, abiding certainty that he himself was loved. Secure in God’s love, he didn’t have to prove anything to anybody or vie with anyone for attention. He could be generous, because he knew what it was like to be the recipient of God’s generous love.
And now, Jesus is asking the disciples to love one another in that same way. They, too, have the experience of that generous love of God. Now they are to love one another generously, as Jesus has loved them.
Now, I don’t know about you, but sometimes I get discouraged when I hear a sermon like this. I know I’m supposed to be loving. But it seems like I fail a whole lot more than I succeed. If you’ve ever felt like that, I want to share something with you that I learned in our Covenant Bible study.
A couple of weeks ago in the manual a sentence jumped out at me. “Love has a learning curve.” You know, I’d never thought about it before, but it’s so true. The most selfish beings on the planet are infants. Everything revolves around them. And if their wants and needs aren’t being met, they let you know!
But then they learn. They learn how to give love. If there’s nothing more selfish than an infant, there’s nothing sweeter than a child giving you a dandelion and saying, “I love you.” Time passes and they learn the difference between love and hate, how to ask for forgiveness and give it to others, how to share. And that learning continues throughout life.
Love has a lifelong learning curve.
And here’s the thing: we don’t fault infants for being selfish or give up on children who don’t give us a dandelion.
In the same way, God doesn’t give up on us. Jesus knows how hard it is to keep his command. He knows love has a steep learning curve. What he’s doing here is giving us the standard, the goal, and we have a lifetime to learn how to do it.
And here’s the really great news. He’s not asking us to do anything he hasn’t already done for us. Secure in God’s love, we can be generous with our love, because we know what it is like to be the recipient of God’s generous love.
And not only that, we have a teacher who is always with us to help us learn and get it right next time. That teacher is the Holy Spirit that lives in us. Romans 5:4 says God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.
I love the refrain of the song “The same power that rose Jesus from the grave lives in us.” And if that power can raise Jesus from the dead, it can certainly guide us along love’s learning curve.
Friends, let me encourage you this week to take another step along the learning curve of love. Ask the Holy Spirit show you one practical thing you can do to show God’s love to that difficult person in your life. Keep that relationship in prayer, and trust the Holy Spirit to give you the grace to follow through.
Let’s face it: difficult people are a fact of life. We can let them suck the joy right out of us, make us dread going to work, get into our heads and create stress and chaos.
Or. Or we can actively learn to love the way Christ has first loved us.
“A new command I give you, that you love one another even as I have loved you.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.