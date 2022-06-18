Yesteryears for June 18, 2022

75 Years Ago
An abortive attempt at hijacking Sunday night left Charles M. Laidlaw, Oyster Creek, short some change, a package of cigarettes and a lighter but left him with his car, lump on his head and memories of a ride through Velasco and Freeport at the point of a gun, he reported to officers.
Mr. Laidlaw told Deputy Sheriff George M. Caldwell that on his way home about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, he picked up two men at the intersection of the Oyster Creek and Surfside roads whom he thought were on their way to Oyster Creek. Instead, one of them stuck a gun in his ribs, and after searching him, made him drive them back through Velasco and Freeport and then head out Highway 36 toward Brazoria.
In crossing the bridge, Mr. Laidlaw choked his car to kill the motor and drove off the road to stop.
Instead of obeying an order to get it started again and take them to Rosenberg, he threw the car keys out the window. One of the men struck him over the head, presumably with the gun. Regaining consciousness some time later, he reported the affair to the sheriff’s department.
He was unable to give a very clear description of the men beyond the belief that one was about 26 and the other about 30 years of age. He further said that he would be able to identify the one who sat in the front seat with him.
50 Years Ago
Long-range plans to widen and deepen Freeport harbor came a step closer to reality this week with congressional approval of $100,000 in planning funds requested by the Army Corps of Engineers.
The funds were included in a package of proposed projects submitted to the House Appropriations committee.
Further approval will be required by the Bureau of the Budget, the House and Senate with concurrence by the President.
Although the appropriations bill did not spell out specific projects for which the money would be used. Port authorities here assumed that the funds would be earmarked for deepening of the harbor channels to 45 feet and other improvements.
In a memorandum for the Brazos River Harbor Migration District, Tabb noted that channels at a depth of 45 feet would be needed to accommodate fully loaded tankers in the 64,000 ton class.
15 years ago
FREEPORT — When the Rev. Dr. Michael Gemignani came to Freeport in 1992, there were no doctors and only one dentist.
Within five years, the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church rector saw the need for medical care in his adoptive hometown and began the process of opening Brazosport Medical Center. The center began serving residents in March 1999 and now has 23,000 patient encounters per year, said Nola Copus, a St. Paul’s parishioner and executive director of the center.
“Father Mike,” as he is commonly called, is more than a philanthropist and pastor. He’s also an author, songwriter, musician, counselor and a practicing attorney with specializations in computer law.
His caring nature is the main reason the clinic still is in operation, and part of the reason Freeport is a better place to live 16 years after Gemignani arrived, Copus said.
“Father Mike is a visionary who has the ability to have people buy into his vision,” she said. “He’s probably as Christ-like as anybody I know. He truly tries to find a way to make things better for people. He’s had good opportunities for education and he feels part of the obligation for those opportunities is service.”
