Eleven-year-old Alexis Hall reads names aloud remembering children who died while enslaved during the inaugural Remembrance Day ceremony Feb. 22 , 2020, at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historical Site in West Columbia.
KATIE FREZZA/Facts file photo
Following the A Day of Remembrance ceremony honoring former enslaved men, women and children, people gathered for food and fellowship Saturday at the Varner-Hogg Plantation.
Sometimes all that’s needed is a moment to recall something or someone of importance. Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historical Site is providing the public with a whole day to honor the more than 200 men, women and children who were once enslaved on its premises.
The site staff are encouraging conversations about the era and history that surrounds it with its second Day of Remembrance at Varner-Hogg scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the plantation, 1702 N. 13th St. in West Columbia.
Formerly, Varner-Hogg was owned by the Patton family and it was the namesake of their plantation.
“In the past, the histories of the Patton Family Era were rarely mentioned, and when people speak about the Varner-Hogg Plantation, it was rare for them to talk about the aspects that made it a plantation due to a lack of knowledge or not feeling comfortable about the topic,” a news release said.
The event will begin with a market day at 10 a.m. where produce growers, boutiques and food trucks will sell their wares to the public.
At 11 a.m., a Remembrance Ceremony where staff and panel speakers will tell the stories of those who were enslaved on the Patton Plantation will take place. The names of the enslaved will also be recognized during the ceremony, according to the release.
Those present during the inaugural Remembrance Day in 2020 were able to participate in the presentation if they chose by reading aloud a few of the names — and ages and relationships to family members when known — beginning with the children. To each presentation of the names of the children, then the women, and then the men, the audience responded, “We will remember,” and a bell was rung.
From 2:15 to 4:15 p.m., the site is hosting a scanning day to help save the family photos, obituaries and recipes of those trying to preserve Black history.
