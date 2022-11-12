Editor’s note: This column first appeared in the Nov. 17, 2012 edition of The Facts.
Thanksg iving is nigh, and today marks my 39th anniversary of writing this weekly column in The Facts. I began when Jim Nabors was publisher and Jim Barnett was managing editor. I’ve written in the neighborhood of 2,025 columns. A few papers weren’t published because of storms.
My first one was about the things about which we can all thank God. I decided it was primarily the love of God. With God there is no discrimination. God loves us all, all the time. During every moment, his love invites us to experience relationship with him.
Having a thankful heart is vital not only during this season but also throughout the year. It is an essential antidote to discouragement and depression. To maintain grateful hearts, we need to help ourselves in these ways:
First: Don’t repeat stories about bad experiences.
Each time you do reruns about how awful things were or how badly you were treated, it renews a degree of the injury in your life, keeping it current.
Re-running stuff is a great temptation since the drama makes for spellbinding conversation, and we like to share our trials and tribulations with family members and friends. Stop. Leave the junk behind. Let bygones be bygones.
Second: Accept the fact you survived and rejoice in survival.
We need to treat emotional wins like we treat physical wins. If we are out in a boat sinking, seemingly sure to drown, and the U.S. Coast Guard rescues us, we rejoice with great delight over getting to live rather than die. Let’s do the same after surviving emotional and social emergencies.
Let’s get over them and rejoice with great delight over surviving rather than being taken down.
Third: Thank God for second chances; embrace them and get moving in a constructive direction.
Each of us is granted a portion of years by God. Either we will sadly live them in surrender to pain or we will happily live them in victory. I choose to get back up and try again. You’ll remember I always write this: God helps a moving object. So, get moving!
Fourth: Take an inventory of your life and discover upon what you can rebuild.
Readers who follow this column know I often ask those to whom I provide counsel to make a list of what’s right in their lives.
Most of them (yes, most is the correct word) look at me bewildered and then to the floor, saying, “Nothing. There’s just nothing.”
I start the list for them: I have my measure of health. I’ve had the wisdom to seek counseling. Although my father died, my mother still lives. I have a wife, or husband, who hasn’t bailed out on me. I have children who continue to look to me for mentoring. I live in the land of opportunity where I haven’t failed unless I quit trying. We live in the best era this world has ever known. God’s redemption of me and my life is ever available.
God’s favorite thing is to bring good out of bad; I can give my life to him and watch it happen. The list soon fills page one and becomes contagious.
We need to realize God already is blessing us. He’s not neglecting us. Grasping the inventory he has bestowed upon us, we need to get busy rebuilding whatever needs shoring up.
Fifth: Know that God’s grace is beyond sufficient for any trial you face or whatever sins you’ve committed.
In my Adult Life and Learning Class at Brazosport College this semester, I taught the famous Bible stories from a counselor’s perspective. I talked about how Jonah sat on the side of the hill under the shade of a gourd plant, stunned by God’s redemption of the lawless people of Nineveh. His human psyche simply could not comprehend divine grace and forgiveness. He, in fact, said to God:
“Didn’t I say before I left home (and ended up being swallowed by the great fish) that you would do this, Lord? That is why I ran away to Tarshish!
“I knew that you are a merciful and compassionate God, slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love. You are eager to turn back from destroying people” (Jonah 4:2-3, New Living Bible.)
God doesn’t want us down and out; he wants us up and in.
Let’s give God what he wants.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.