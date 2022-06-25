Have you ever noticed how our prayers often begin with us? So many prayers begin with human need and never get around to praising God.
For example, there’s a lady who posts a prayer on Facebook most mornings. It’s great that she does this, but I wish she wouldn’t begin almost every prayer with a catalog of her ailments.
“Good morning, Lord,” she always begins, “let me tell you about my knees. They are really sore today. Please help me to face my pain with courage.”
Now, that last part is a mature prayer from someone who has spent a lifetime trusting the Lord. But Jesus says when we pray, we should begin with God.
Specifically, we should begin by honoring God’s name. God’s name stands for God Himself, as He is revealed in nature and in Scripture. To honor that name, then, is to honor God, and to exalt that name above every other name.
What name is this? God is given many names in the Bible. He is “Elohim” — the Creator of the heavens and the earth; “El Elyon” — the Most-High God; “Jehovah Jireh” — the God who provides; and, “Adonai” — the Lord. He is “I Am Who I Am” — the name given to Moses at the burning bush; and, He is “Our Father” — He is personal and compassionate, like the best of human fathers. But God is also sovereign and, unlike us, He is holy.
John Piper says that what the Bible reveals about God is like the tip of an iceberg, floating in a sea of mystery. Nine-tenths of God’s majesty lies beneath the surface of revelation. The top of the iceberg reaches high into the clouds, far beyond our sight. But that doesn’t mean that God is unknowable. Everything that God has revealed about Himself is true.
We are taught, for example, that God is love. That’s going to be true no matter how much of the iceberg is revealed. Scripture shows us who God is. So, the God of the Bible is all-knowing, all-powerful, wonderfully compassionate and moved by mercy. This is the God who is to be hallowed, that is, declared holy, in our prayers.
Isn’t that a little odd, though? Why should we pray that God might be what He already is? If He can’t get any holier, since He is perfect in power, love and purity, why say it?
The answer is God wants those who pray to acknowledge His holiness. When we pray “Hallowed be Thy Name,” we bring our priorities in prayer in line with His.
Instead of complaining about our knees, we begin by praising Him as merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love. Jesus is teaching us that prayer begins not with our need, but with His glory. Is that how you pray?
In our prayers, we are to worship God as the one who is holy. We ask not that He be made holy, but that He might be treated as holy. We are to declare that God is utterly, totally without sin. Holiness is something to which we are called, but it is something that God is. We declare His holiness by believing Him and accepting His Word as truth. We declare His holiness when we fear Him, since He is holy, and we are not.
In Isaiah 8:12-13, God tells Isaiah to regard Him as holy by fearing Him. But this isn’t a normal kind of human fear; it’s awe in the presence of the purity of God.
There are many things for us to fear in this world, from financial uncertainty to food insecurity,and so much more. Many things can make us afraid, but our greatest fear must be displeasing God. The hostility of men is nothing compared to God’s frown.
What I’m describing is a high view of God. God is hallowed when we don’t ignore Him, or regard Him as irrelevant. He’s hallowed when we don’t try to use Him like a genie from a lamp, waiting to answer our every request.
God is not our ATM; He’s not Santa Claus; He’s not a benevolent uncle, ready to ignore our indiscretions and indulge our every whim. No, He is Lord. He is the maker of heaven and earth; He is sovereign over all creation; He is wisdom and power, holiness and mercy rolled into one.
To say “Hallowed be Thy Name” is to say, “Lord, the riches of this world cannot compare to You. I would rather lose all of them than risk offending You.” It is to ascribe to our God all glory, honor and praise. And it is to demonstrate our dedication to Him by the manner in which we live, and the content of our prayers.
Is that how you pray?
If the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, shouldn’t that be reflected in your prayers?
What is the next petition in the Lord’s Prayer? “Thy Kingdom come.”
This is a prayer God’s kingly rule might be recognized, both in our hearts and in our world. The same thing applies to “Hallowed be Thy Name.” There’s a micro application and a macro. Every time you use this prayer you are saying that you want God to be glorified in your life. It’s a confession of faith, but it’s also a cry for help.
Let’s say that you have some moral challenge in your life. You’re being expected to do something dubious at work; it’s not completely honest and it bothers you. Most people wouldn’t even notice, but you do.
The Holy Spirit has made you more focused on God’s will. You know you serve a holy God, for whom honest dealing is a by-word, who will have nothing to do with deception because that is the realm of the father of lies. So, you pray, “Hallowed be Thy Name” and you mean, “May Your Name be seen to be holy by the manner of my life. May my decisions reflect Your values.” Is that how you pray?
There is also a macro application. To pray that God’s name be hallowed is to ask that His holiness be advanced throughout the earth. May His name be glorified everywhere — among the secular Babylons of the west and the unreached peoples of the world.
Your prayer is for the missionary expansion of God’s Kingdom.
I had an illustration of this recently.
I received a message from missionaries on their way back to Lebanon. Their work had been disrupted by COVID restrictions and the political instability in that country. Now, when we pray “Hallowed be Thy Name” we are saying, “Lord, will You keep safe those who seek to bring the Gospel to Lebanon? May their visas be renewed. May they find decent housing. Bless their work among Syrian refugees. May Your name be hallowed through the work of their hands.”
But there’s more.
We’re also asking that there may be a movement of the Spirit in Lebanon, so that those who curse Christ may not prevail; that the warring factions may meet the Prince of Peace; that catastrophe may be averted; and that President Putin’s heart may be softened so that grain from the wheatfields of Ukraine may be delivered to those in danger of starvation.
Do you see? God is great; so, your prayer is no small thing. It’s not just a phrase, memorized and repeated by rote; it’s bursting with power. Your prayer is dynamite. Use it well.
And may the name which is above every other name, the name of Jesus, be glorified, in your heart and in your life, and to the farthest reaches of the earth.
