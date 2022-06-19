The hijackers aboard a downed 747 airliner at the Dow Airport in Lake Jackson in July 1972 continued to negotiate for an escape, but Brazoria Count Sheriff Robert Gladney stood firm. He’d wait them out and let the lack of air conditioning on the plane, along with the Texas Gulf Coast’s hot summer sun, take care of the matter.
The hijackers had even forced the pilot still aboard the plane to strip down to his undershorts to make certain he would not try to escape. Together they waited for the plane and money they demanded in exchange for their promise to release their three remaining hostages without harm upon law enforcement’s compliance with their demands for means to escape to another country.
Years later, Gladney remembered he had his county patrol car on the airport’s pavement to allow his continued radio communication with his dispatcher.
“We didn’t have any cell phones or handheld radios, or anything like that at the time,” he said, recalling that at one point he had looked up to see someone pushing a small plane out onto the runway, with a man in undershorts standing nearby.
“I asked what the hell was going on, and the FBI agent said the hijackers had agreed to leave the country if we’d provide a pilot and small plane and money,” then adding they were “getting ready, just in case.”
The sheriff replied those men would “walk off that plane or they would leave it feet first,” then added, “I was not going to do that. You should have seen the look on (the FBI agent’s) face.”
As he remembered this exchange, Gladney said he had particularly resented the idea of “criminals participating in a criminal activity dictating to law enforcement,” and that he simply wasn’t going to bend to it.
He said while the plane was in Philadelphia, the feds had acceded to demands by the hijackers without resolving the situation, and he was not going to do the same thing in Brazoria County.
With a reputation as a sheriff who ruled his domain with an iron hand, both when dealing with criminals and disciplining those in his own department, Gladney was a plain-speaking man who left no doubt about his intentions.
He resented the feds’ intentions to concede to demands by the hijackers, and had made no effort to disguise his disgust.
One news story about the feds’ conciliatory efforts during the hijacking included a statement that, if necessary, both fuel and new tires for the Boeing plane would be provided.
As the day wore on, though, and the heat inside the stalled plane increased, the hijackers could only have been convinced Gladney intended to make no concessions.
Recalling the incident a few years ago, he said their final request for what would happen if they surrendered included the hope that, if they did so, they wouldn’t have to do it “to that tall fella with that big hat on.”
“I took that as a compliment,” Gladney said, adding one of the hijackers had commented he wanted no part of the sheriff, but would surrender to the FBI.
At last, the hijackers released their hostages, throwing down their guns and surrendering about 4:30 p.m., by which time the temperature in the plane had reached about 130 degrees.
As the stewardesses ran toward the FBI car, one of the women yelled back at Gladney, cursing him angrily because it had taken so long for their release. His recollection of this brought a drawled, “You’d think she might have appreciated getting out of there,” along with a shake of his head.
In those recollections, he noted that once the hijackers had seen deputies setting up lights around the field, they finally realized the ordeal would continue and began considering their own safety.
Once most of the danger appeared to be past, news personnel gathered at the Dow Hospital, hoping to get interviews and photos of the stewardesses, only to learn from an ambulance driver that the FBI had taken women to a Houston hospital.
A 1983 feature story in the Brazoria newspaper stated that the tide in this whole incident turned when a “nervy co-pilot … banked the big plane sharply onto the runway” at Dow Airport, and managed to set it down safely, throwing the gunmen off balance and gaining time to allow himself and the flight engineer to escape to the ground.
In doing so they were apparently obeying long-standing orders to remove themselves, leaving the hijackers stuck wherever the plane landed. In this case, the woods surrounding the landing spot made the place extremely difficult for the plane to take off.
For authorities, the next big difficulty would be to get the huge plane off the short runway and back to an airport sized to handle it. Not only was the plane out of fuel, the county had no facility capable of refueling it. In addition, the tires had blown out upon its hard landing and would need to be replaced.
Although it was theoretically possible for it to take off from the short runway, such a maneuver would not be easy. According to an FBI spokesman, the airplane pilots had described such a maneuver as “tricky,” at best.
Boeing representatives had agreed it could be done if the plane was unloaded and carrying minimum fuel, and allowances were made for natural obstructions and the possibility of engine failure. An additional problem lay in the deep ruts left by the heavy plane on the airport’s asphalt runway on this exceedingly hot July day.
Preparations for taking off consumed most of the day, during which the shredded tires were replaced, passenger seats were removed, and just enough fuel was added for the plane to reach Houston’s Hobby Airport.
Even then, with the engine revved to achieve maximum power and straining so that vibrations could be felt in downtown Lake Jackson, onlookers noted the plane appeared barely able to lift off the short runway.
