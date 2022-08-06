LAKE JACKSON
All the world may be a stage, but local actors only need a small piece of it to bring to life a classic.
Shakespeare in the Glen will have its first post-pandemic production, “As You Like It,” at 8 p.m. nightly from Aug. 10 to 14 at Brazosport College. Admission is free.
The combination of comedy and love story tells of Rosalind and her cousin Celia who are banished from English court life and escape into the forest where Rosalind disguises herself as a man named Ganymede and discovers her true love, Orlando, Director of Theatre at Brazosport College, Michael McIntosh said.
The cast includes a mix of students and community members to make up the 14 actors playing 22 characters, he said.
“It’s great. I think the community loves it. I think the college loves it,” McIntosh said. “It’s fantastic to be doing theater again and it’s outside. It’s under the stars. Come and you can bring a picnic blanket or we have free chairs and free water but you can bring a little picnic if you would like. It’s a good time.”
This is the second time directing a show at Brazosport College for K. Vanderwege, and it has special meaning for him.
“It’s a little surreal, I admit, because ‘As You Like It’ was the first Shakespeare in the Glen here at Brazosport College over 20 years ago,” Vanderwege said. “It was directed by then-drama professor Dana Anderson-Wyman. Mr. Wyman originally was going to be the director for this summer production, but due to scheduling conflicts and his having to move out of state and health issues, it was asked if I would take it over, and so I’m a little bit nervous because I wish to honor him and do things in the way that the old Shakespeare was done, but I’m also trying to kind of do things a little my way, the way I’ve directed before.”
Reprising his original role from 20 years ago as Silvius, a foolhardy believer of love, actor Travis Aguilar wanted to pay homage to Wyman and incorporate his own life experiences into the character this time around, he said.
“(Wyman) had said several years back when he was still working here that he was going to retire doing the show, and he was like, ‘I would love to bring back as many of the original cast as possible,’” Aguilar said. “Well, then it came time and we’re like, all right, great, OK, we’re gonna do it … how often do you get to take a second chance at your first show?”
For other veteran actors like Mary Munson, watching live performances of Shakespeare is a different experience than just reading it, she said.
“Shakespeare has just got such a classic note to it. And it’s so interesting when people come out, they maybe might not understand Shakespeare if they just read it,” Munson said. “But when you see it in a play, and you see people reacting and acting, it’s suddenly like, ‘Oh, that’s what they mean. That’s what they’re talking about. I understand it now.’ So I feel like the understanding comes from seeing the play done, not so much reading it.”
Munson wants the performance to be well-received and for people to glean excitement from the passion and extreme silliness the actors put into it. She hopes it will encourage more people to audition and come see more plays, she said.
The production is a great way to introduce the public to classic Shakespeare, Aguilar said.
“The Glen is a perfect opportunity for the community to be introduced, to discover more about Shakespeare to just come and enjoy it because we do,” Aguilar said. “We do it outside, and we get to really bring Shakespeare closer to home when you get out of the seats of the theater and you can sit, lay out and enjoy it. And it’s a worthwhile experience.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.