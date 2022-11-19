75 years ago
Freeport’s American Legion conducted services for George P. Watson, Brazoria county’s first returned war dead. In Brazoria Wednesday Nov. 10 at 3 o’clock. E.C. Karisch, commander of Ralph Hanson Post 265, and nineteen Freeport Legionnaires performed the last rites.
Watson was killed three years ago today, Nov. 20, 1944, in Germany. He and his family have lived in Brazoria for a good many years. At the time of his death he was a private first class in the regular army.
Pastor of the Assembly of God church officiated at the services in the church and Evaes Dicus, Freeport post chaplain, was in charge of rites at the grave. American legion color guards and pallbearers preceded the body to take grave and the firing squad flanked it on either side. The Legionnaires were in full military dress.
50 years ago
Freeport-Sixty years ago this week Freeport officially became a city but the grand old town isn’t quite ready for the retirement that her age might indicate. She’s still got the endurance of a teenager and enough plans in the mill to keep her busy for many years to come.
Of all the spokesman for the future of Freeport, non are more optimistic than May T.C. Selman, the architect of several of the city’s “growth” programs.
“Freeport’s different from many of the cities in the area. It can’t improve by moving out; it’s got to improve and grow within the levee system.” Selman told a recent gathering. Selman used the occasion to highlight the various growth projects which will someday mesh into an overall improvement package.
While Selman did not speak in terms of order of importance or priorities he named about nine projects that will have great impact on the city in the years to come.
The Freeport Urban renewal program is one of the programs that Selman sees as solving one of the city’s crying needs quality housing.
The $500,000 project was approved by Freeport voters as a bond issue. The money will be used in clear the titles to land in north Freeport that has remained dormant for many years. When the obscure titles are cleared the land will be converted to acreage and sold to residential developers at a cost to offset the bond issue.
15 years ago
BRAZORIA — A small, historic Catholic church was filled to capacity Sunday as more than 400 people awaited Mass to be led by the man who will make history when he is elevated to cardinal this week by Pope Benedict XVI.
Cardinal-designate Daniel DiNardo, leader of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese, came to the St. Joseph on the Brazos Church to pronounce Sunday Mass and bless the church’s new “Right to Life” monument.
“It is so meaningful,” said the Rev. Tin Pham, pastor of St. Joseph on the Brazos. “It’s historic in the sense that this is the oldest parish in the state of Texas and the parish is even older than the state of Texas and the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese. This is the first time that we are able to invite the cardinal-elect to come to us; it’s so meaningful to us today.”
DiNardo will be the first cardinal for the southwestern United States, a status brought about by the growth of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese, which now has almost 1.5 million Catholics. There are 120 cardinals worldwide, all appointed by the pope, DiNardo said, and to be named one of those is an honor for him.
He is completing the last of his travels through the archdiocese, and said the visit to Brazoria was scheduled long before he was nominated as cardinal.
