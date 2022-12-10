Let’s be clear about gifts for Christmas. I’m thinking about see-through products for children and the whole family —transparent playhouses, tents, blinds, kayaks and canoes.
As a counselor of children, I’m not keen on playhouses and treehouses. Their solid walls prevent parents from keeping their children in sight and preventing inappropriate behavior from happening to them.
An answer is an inflatable, clear dome, bubble tent that is in the shape of an igloo and 10 feet in diameter. Your kids will be intrigued by it, and you will be able to keep your children in view, under your supervision.
The tents are less than a thousand dollars and are made of quality materials. Although that might seem a bit pricey, compare it to just buying the wood and hardware for a playhouse or tree house. Besides, to build it, all you have to do is flip on the switch to the blower.
Search the Internet for “Inflatable bubble camping tents.”
Amazing engineering has also produced a full-size family camping tent that is made of see-through fabric. The outside is opaque so no one can see in; but the inside is transparent so that occupants can see out. You’ll have to observe it to believe it.
The full-view tent is safer because if something comes pawing at your tent, you can see what invader might be. Or, you can see if an uninvited stranger walks into your campsite. You won’t be caught by surprise. But best of all, you can observe wildlife without it detecting your presence.
Begin checking this out at rhinoblinds.com.
By the way, regular tents are not regular anymore. They are blowup. You remove them from the carry bags, lay them out on the ground and blow up the sturdy, rigid frame with a hand pump or an electric pump. Viola! You suddenly have a tent large enough for a medium-sized family.
When you take it down wet with dew on it, you blow it up at home, hose it off and let it dry in the sun. Then, deflate it, fold it up and return it to the carry bag.
Safe tent sites can be rented from KOA and other RV parks for about $40 per night; some come with electricity. National, state and county parks have tent sites for small fees.
I took my family to Yosemite National Park. We parents stayed in a home and our children slept in a tent on the back lawn. Early in the morning, an earthquake hit and our children experienced the full force of it since they were lying on the ground. Yep! Tenting provides unforgettable memories! They’ll never forget the earth shaking beneath them.
On another excursion, my son, Steve, and I were at San Luis Pass when darkness settled in. We decided to spend the night. Pulling our tent from underneath the bow of the boat, I surveyed the area. One small piece of real estate was white at its crest. I told Steve, “It doesn’t look like that spot has been submerged in water.” We pitched our tent there.
The next morning, I awakened by water licking at the canvas door of the tent. I looked out to discover that an incoming tide had completely surrounded us with water, and our “acropolis” was the only place not covered in water. The boat was anchored 20 feet from us, and we had to wade to fetch it. A great memory was made. What a great night we had had!
Continuing to be clear in this column, how about a crystal-clear, a see-through kayak (think of the glass-bottom boats of San Marcos). This two-person kayak, made from almost-invincible Lexan, is totally transparent, except for the aluminum frame.
Can’t you imagine using it on clear Texas lakes? It would be so intriguing to glide along observing marine life below you.
Brace yourself. It’s a bit pricey at about $2,600. However, compared to owning a powerboat, it’s a minor purchase. Besides, the best evaluation of the value is the memories that it will make in the lives of children with their parents and grandparents — forever memories.
The Lexan boat is also available in canoe form.
Parting kernel of truth: Take advantage of the innovation of modern times. Don’t allow your family to be left out of the good times.
