Kicking off the holiday season, Lake Jackson’s most beloved celebration is back again.
The Festival of Lights is one of the biggest events the city throws throughout the year, bringing people from all around out to enjoy celebration. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and will be open all four days of the festival. However, the real kick off to the event starts Friday with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting and Santa Pajama Jam starting at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Plaza.
“Kids, or anybody can come in their pajamas and dance with Santa. We’ll have hot chocolate that will also kick off the Light Up Lake Jackson Coloring contest and the fire department will be out there roasting marshmallows and obviously you’ll be able to talk to Santa Claus,” Civic Center Manager Mallory Doyle said. “Then we have the lighting of the Mayor’s Christmas tree, which is a 16-foot tree, it grew two feet from last year so that’s exciting.”
Saturday will be the main day of the Festival of Lights, featuring many Christmas themed events for everyone in the community to enjoy, starting at 10 a.m.
The craft and food market, the food truck court, and the children’s wintertime playground will open, at 11 a.m. the carnival will open, and the playground will feature Santa’s Workshop for pictures and making Christmas wishes.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. community performances will be taking place on the main stage.
At 7 p.m. the annual Parade of Lights will start winding its way through downtown.
“We’ll have the inflatables out. We’ll have free children’s activities and we’re having a field of snow brought in and a lot of fun things there. There will be craft vendors, food trucks and food vendors,” Doyle said. “Everything else is free aside from whatever you want to buy from the vendors. You do have to get a wristband to the carnival. It is cash only, but ATMs will be around.”
Those attending the Festival of Lights this weekend may see a new thing or two while making their way around the festivities, one of them being the Lake Jackson Historical Museum’s Holidays Around the World interactive activity teaching about different cultures around the world.
“Holidays around the world will be an activity where kids will get a passport that they will use to go around to each table themed after a different holiday from a different culture. So for example, we’ll have a table for Hanukkah, we’ll have a table for Kwanzaa, we’ll have a table for Diwali, and things of that sort,” program and education coordinator Katelyn Landry said. “They’ll do a little activity at each table and they’ll all have the opportunity to learn about these different holidays and the traditions and customs associated with them.”
Another addition to the celebration features the new nightly circus included in the carnival experience with free performances for families to enjoy.
“It’s a free act that the carnival offers, just something for small kids. They really enjoy it. It gives everybody a little bit of a break. It’s something we’ve started this year and it’s been a real big hit everywhere we’ve gone,” Texas Born Amusements owner Jack Jeffery said. “It’s a neat little deal, it’s free to the public. Anybody that participates at the carnival gets to see a free circus.”
All events in the festival are free save for the carnival. Carnival wristbands are $15 Thursday and $25 Friday through Sunday and are available at the gate, cash only. There will be a free showing of the movie “Elf” after the parade at 8 p.m. for anyone who would like to continue the lights festivities.
“I just think it’s a great time for people to kick off the holiday season and get in the holiday spirit. It’s just something that’s a community tradition that everybody just loves,” Doyle said.
