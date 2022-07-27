I got nothing for you to talk about this morning. First of all, I lost all track of time knowing what day I needed to get a column out. I’m just now having my coffee. So does that tell you anything? I woke up this morning and looked at my watch and said, “Oh my goodness I gotta do a column. (My iWatch). So, Bentley grabbed up his skunk and I grabbed up my cup of coffee that I started drinking again after a long hiatus of not drinking coffee. But Cheryl gave me a good hint about putting a little sugar and cream in it, and now I’m hooked again. Oh, and Bentley loves to come to work with me. The minute I say the word work, he gets that skunk, runs to the gate that I keep closed so he can’t roam all over the house, and away he runs to the office gets in the chair and immediately goes to sleep.
I’m waking up now, so let’s get to it and give you some good recipes. These are coming to you again from our good friends at Pillsbury.
Hey girls, if you notice these are really for the man in the house. You know, the one who can grill like superman can fly. If I don’t lose my focus I’ll try and enclose a picture. He won’t be able to resist trying to recreate these easy (a man can do it) recipes. Okay, guys don’t get offended by that. One man wrote me and told he was no longer going to read my column because he didn’t like that, “So easy, even men can do it. If you don’t have a sense of humor this column is definitely not for you. I pick on everybody….even my own personal self. Fantastic Foil Packs.
Grilled Vegetable Foil Packs
Ingredients:
2 ears fresh sweet corn, husks removed, each cut into 4 pieces
4 small (new) red potatoes (about 1/2-pound), each cut in half
2 carrots, cut diagonally into 1 to 1-1/4-inch chunks
1 medium zucchini, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Heat grill. In large bowl, combine corn, potatoes, carrots, zucchini and onion. In small bowl, combine all remaining ingredients; mix well. Pour butter mixture over vegetables; toss to coat. Cut four 18x12-inch pieces of heavy duty foil. Divide vegetable mixture evenly onto center of each cut foil piece. Wrap each packet securely using double-fold seals, allowing room for heat expansion.
When ready to grill, place packets, seam side up, on gas grill over medium heat or on charcoal grill 4 to 6-inches from medium coals. Cook 25 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Tips: Thyme may be substituted for the dried thyme by adjusting the fresh amount used to 1-1/2 teaspoons.
Grilled vegetables are perfect for serving right from the foil, since they are portioned into individual servings. Afterwards, the foil can be discarded, which makes for easy clean-up. Try these grilled vegetable foil packs with your favorite grilled protein like chicken or steak.
WARNING: here is one of my very own suggestions. I don’t cook hardly ever anymore so maybe, just maybe I may be wrong. I wonder what using all the veggies mentioned in this recipe then skipping all the other ingredients and use balsamic vinegar. I love that stuff. I’m sure the original recipe will taste wonderful too. Just a suggestion for another option.
I made a pasta dish a couple of weeks ago for Peter and me, and it was awful. We ended up just eating the shrimp. If you don’t use your cooking skills any more than I do, then that’s what happens. I used to be a good cook.
I met Peter online. And besides the pictures he had on his site, this was the short paragraph that sealed the deal for me: “Looking for an older woman who doesn’t’ like to cook!” I did a fist pump, wrote him and said, “Here I am.” Going on 4 years later it worked.
Wow, I’m on a roll. The coffee has kicked in and I think I am going to break my rule of just one cup of coffee and go get another one. Be right back. Don’t go anywhere.
I’m bacccck. I’m gonna be so jazzed I may get some badly needed house work done. I said, MAYBE.
Ranch Chicken and Potato Foil Packs
Ingredients:
1 bag (20-ounce) refrigerated cooked new potato wedges
6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 20-ounces), cut in half
1-1/4 cups low-fat or regular ranch dressing
4 slices pre-cooked bacon, chopped
1/4 cup chopped green onions (4 medium)
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper.
Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut four 18x12-inch sheets of Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil; spray foil with cooking spray. For each packet, place about 1 cup potato wedges and 3 thigh halves onto center of foil sheet. Drizzle with scant 1/3 cup dressing. Wrap each packet securely using double-fold seals, allowing room for heat expansion.
When grill is heated, place foil packets, seam side up, on gas grill over medium heat or on charcoal grill over medium coals; cover grill. Cook 45 to 50 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (180-degrees) and potatoes are tender.
Open packets carefully to allow steam to escape. Sprinkle each with bacon, onions and pepper
Tips: Look for precooked bacon in the meat or deli department of the supermarket.
Using reduced-fat ranch dressing in place of the regular ranch dressing will reduce the fat per serving by about 13 grams and the calories by about 115. (Wow.)
To bake packets, place on large cookie sheet; bake at 400-degrees using times above as a guide.
Ladies, don’t show that last tip to the man of the grill. It wants to you to cook it inside the house. You know what that means. Be safe, laugh a lot, and give hugs to those who you love, or even like.
