Art lovers are invited to experience tactile-inspired art featuring themes of the Western world when they visit the latest exhibit featured at the Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences.
The Brazosport Art League recently opened its Women of the West exhibit at Brazosport Art League gallery, showcasing fiber art including quilts, dolls and beadwork.
The exhibit highlights the crafts of five female artists whose talents were celebrated at the International Quilt Festival in Houston in 2019.
Artists Ginny Eckley, Susan Ennis, Janet Bodin, Kim Ritter and Kay Hendricks collaborated to bring and share their talents at the gallery.
Inspired by stories of bold women who traveled to the western U.S., Eckley, Ennis and Ritter decided to join forces to create quilted works in the Western theme, they said.
Ritter has experimented with digital printing since 2004. The trio took that work and added painting and silk-screening over the digitally printed fabrics to create their fiber artwork.
Bodin joined the group later, adding her handmade art dolls that include minute details such as handmade boots, beaded moccasins and lace stockings.
“My interest in sewing and embroidery began in childhood. As an adult, my interests expanded into the areas of fabric dyeing and painting, needlework, beading and felting,” Bodin said. “During a visit to the International Quilt Festival in the late 1990s, I saw an art doll exhibit and was completely enchanted. I began creating my own original art dolls soon after, incorporating various fiber arts into my figurative sculpture.”
Taking inspiration from Bodin’s hand-beading talents, Ritter asked her mother, Hendricks, to add beadwork to her quilts.
In addition to depicting brave pioneers, the work includes images of wide-open land which attracted these women to the West, Eckley and Ennis said in bios they submitted to the Art League.
“Collaboration made it possible for this story to be told in multiple voices, much like the women who came to explore and discover,” the bio read. “Our goal in being a part of this exhibition was to educate and inspire.”
Women of the West runs through Oct. 15. Tickets to the gallery are free, but reservations are required and can be made when you arrive or in advance. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Gayla Murphy is a news writer and copy editor at The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
