Texas Ranger Lee Hall: From the Red River to the Rio Grande
By Chuck Parsons
University of North Texas Press
$29.95, hardcover
Jesse Lee Hall (1849-1911) was one of many young men who sought a new life following the Civil War when he left North Carolina to find adventure in Texas.
In 1870, he taught school in Grayson County but found that too tame. He became a deputy sheriff, hunting horse thieves on both sides of the Red River until that also became too tame.
Next, Hall found work in Austin as sergeant-at-arms in the Texas House of Representatives, but he still wanted more. He found it when he joined Capt. Leander McNelly’s Texas Ranger Special State Troops in 1876.
This was the career move he had needed, as he soon found plenty of action in South Texas.
When illness left Commander McNelly unable to continue command, Hall was named to take his place. He was involved in arresting King Fisher and his gang, and when Hall, along with a small squad, arrested seven of the Sutton faction, they effectively ended the bloody Sutton-Taylor Feud.
One of Hall’s men, John B. Armstrong, finally captured John Wesley Hardin, the most wanted man in Texas, in far-off Florida.
Hall married Bessie C. Weidman, intending to lead a peaceful life as a former Ranger. Instead, the work he found during that time proved as dangerous has before.
He became a rancher, again hunting horse thieves, assisting others in ending raids from across the Rio Grande and hunting down escaped criminals.
Nearing his 50th birthday, Hall hoped to join Teddy Roosevelt’s “Rough Riders,” but that did not happen. Instead, he was posted to the Philippines.
As a commander during the Philippine Insurrection, he was so badly injured that he was given a medical discharge.
The old warrior died in San Antonio in 1911, loved and respected and with a reputation equaled by few.
The author of this book is Chuck Parsons, a Texan by choice, who was born and reared in Iowa and Minnesota and lives in Luling.
His books include “Captain John R. Hughes: Lone Star Ranger” (winner of the Wild West History Association Best Book Award); “The Sutton-Taylor Feud”; “Captain Jack Helm”; “John B. Armstrong: Texas Ranger, Pioneer Rancher”; and “Captain L.H. McNelly.”
He is also co-author of “A Lawless Breed: John Wesley Hardin,” “Texas Reconstruction and Violence in the Wild West” and “Texas Ranger N.O. Reynolds.”
A Man Absolutely Sure of Himself
By David B. Gracy II
University of Oklahoma Press
$34.95, cloth
This is the first full biography of George Washington Littlefield, a Texas and New Mexico rancher, Austin banker and businessman, University of Texas regent and philanthropist.
In just two decades, Littlefield’s business acumen vaulted him from debt to inclusion in 1892 on the first list of American millionaires.
“A Man Absolutely Sure of Himself” is a grand retelling of the life of a highly successful entrepreneur and Austin civic leader, whose work affected spheres from ranching and banking to civic development and academia.
Littlefield’s cattle operations during the open range and early ranching periods spanned a domain in New Mexico and Texas larger than the states of Delaware and Connecticut combined.
In a unique contribution to ranching art, Littlefield commissioned murals and bronze doors depicting scenes from his ranches to decorate Austin’s American National Bank, which he led for its first 28 years.
Gracy provides new information about Littlefield’s term as University of Texas regent and the necessity of choosing between friendship and duty during the university’s confrontation with Texas Gov. James E. Ferguson.
Proud of his Civil War service in Terry’s Texas Rangers, Littlefield funded the university’s and nation’s first center for Southern history studies.
He also underwrote the school’s purchase of its first rare book library and its training programs preparing troops for World War I’s new combat roles.
Littlefield played a central role in advancing Austin from a cattleman’s town into the business center it wanted to become.
His Littlefield Building, the tallest office building between New Orleans and San Francisco when it was built, served for a generation as the prime location of the town’s business community.
Author David B. Gracy II, a relative of Littlefield, grounds his vivid prose in a lifetime of research into archival and family sources.
His comprehensive biography illuminates an exceptional figure whose life singularly illustrates the evolution of Texas from Southern to Western Americana.
Gracy is the Governor Bill Daniel Professor Emeritus in Archival Enterprise, School of Information, University of Texas at Austin, and the author of “Littlefield Lands: Colonization on the Texas Plains, 1912-1920”; “Sunrise! Governor Bill Daniel and the Second Liberation of Guam”; and “Moses Austin: His Life.”
