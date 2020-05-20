Clara Johnson
Shouts of overflowing love and birthday blessings to a blessed and highly favored man of God on his 97th birthday, Brother Henry Jones. Brother Jones is one of the founding members of the Wesley Chapel AME Church and the Rev. Gloria Sam-Cash is the anointed Angel of the House. We give gratitude to God for allowing us to have such a great example of Christian wisdom and wit among us. Our prayer is that God will continue to grant you strength in mind, body and spirit. “Blessed is the man who listens to me, watching daily at my gates … For whosoever finds me finds life, and obtains favor from the Lord.” Proverbs 8:34-35.
Erin Boren
Frank Jones and Veesha Jones and The CBD Store By Nature Pure Life in Lake Jackson.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out to my daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Mike Dunlap, Marcos, Vickie, Matthew, Ray and Karen for a wonderful Mother’s Day lunch prepared for me. Thanks for caring and sharing. No greater love.
Dana Armstrong Boyd
Hairstation of Alvin is open back up. Hair is essential to get done. I need hairdressers to work also.
Becky Arellano Washington
Welcome Back F45 Lake Jackson. We’ve missed you so much!
Trisha Sherman Coleman
Sista White’s BBQ in Freeport — great food and awesome owners and staff. Keep Freeport great; they’ve just reopened for drive-thru takeout. Get some!
Micky Moore Parten
Albert’s Carpet Center. We are here for you.
Emily Tyler Williams
On behalf of the Bess Brannen thirdgrade teachers, shout out to Claire, Brendon, Breann, Noah, Chase, Easton, Ben, Sawyer, Charlotte, Miles, Sam, Omar, Jeremiah, Bronson , Easton, Londyn, Marcella, Keilan, Kylee Jo, Benjamin, Santiago, Ava, Luke F, JR , Mason, Walker, Alyah, Tripptyn, Iliana, Alexis, Reagan, Curie, Gloria, Kensley, Walker, Luke C., Thomas, David, Caylee, Joseph, Keilan, Santiago, Sarah, Sierra, Grayson, Aaden, Ben F., Camden, Daniel, Cody, Clara , Dominic, Jayden, Garrett, Anderson, Adysen, Amber, Liam, Wyatt, Lucas, Sophia Z., Haley, Axel and Abigail. A special shout out to Claire, Sierra, Clara, Elijah and Tripptyn for achieving 100 percent in ST Math and to Sierra and Clara for making the Reading Team.
Kristina Booth
War Room Fitness in Angleton. We are all so happy to be back with Tessa. We’ve all missed you so much.
Brenda Leo Contreras
The Dub Nutrition — so so happy! Bomb shakes, with great customer service.
Frank Jones
The CBD Store By Nature Pure Life-Lake Jackson and The CBD Store By Nature Pure Life-Galveston are back to normal hours, 10 to 7.
Erin Boren
Elle’s Axe House, Erica Ledesma!
Clara Johnson
Shouts of love and expressions of good wishes to the admirable and anointed pastor of Zion Temple on his 51st birthday, Pastor Mark Jackson. It is because of God’s incredible love and mercies that He has granted to us at Zion Temple AME Church a shepherd after His own heart, who constantly provides spiritual nourishment to his flock. You never get to say “I’m off duty,” and you never get to punch out at 5. We don’t know how many sleepless nights you spend on your knees for your flock. We can’t carry your burden for you, but we can do what the Bible tells us to do for His shepherds. Today and every day we will pray for, encourage and support you. We know that by blessing you we will be blessed in return. “Respect those who labor among you and are over you in the Lord and admonish you, to esteem them very highly in love because of their work.” 1st Thessalonians 5:12-13b.
