Shouts of gracious love and appreciation to Audrey Dixon and Tina Dixon of Dixon Funeral Home for their superb Memorial Day feast. Every year Brazoria County and surrounding counties are blessed with your generosity and hospitality. Additional notes of gratitude also to Pinson’s Fish and Chicken for their exquisite catering. High notes of love and gratitude also to Kenjo Kelly of Kenjo’s Bar-B-Q for always stepping forward to assist our citizens in such a mighty way.
Your kindness is an inner desire to do wonderful things for others and is the joy of your life. When you do kindness from your heart, there is kindness in everything that you think, say and do. The measure of a life is not it’s “Duration” but its “Donation.” Our prayer is that each of you will continue to wrap yourself up in God’s grace. You have what you need to abound in every good work. God has you covered.
“Give, and it shall be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your laps. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.” Luke 6:38
Shouts of love and birthday greetings to a glorified and blissful woman of faith on her 85’” birthday--Mother Joyce Lemon Randon.
Mother Randon is a devout member of the New Jerusalem Baptist Church, and she possesses the inner peace of the Holy Spirit to comfort and teach others and is grounded in courage and strength. You were created to make someone else’s life better and your kindness has lifted so many burdens. Kindness is the only service that will stand the storms of life and not wash away. Somebody needs what you have--your smile, your love, your wisdom and your encouraging words. Continue to walk in God’s truth and rest in His care. He loves you and He will lead you to glorious sunrises. Our prayer is that God’s faithfulness will continue to be your anchor, His promises your protection, and His presence your joy.
“She opens her mouth with wisdom, and in her tongue is the law of kindness.” Proverbs 31:26
Shouts of joyous love and birthday blessings to a spirit filled and scripture saturated woman of faith- Pamela Dean Washington.
Pamela is a devout congregant and hostess at the St. Emmanuel Baptist Church and Pastor Murry Griggs is God’s proclaimer of the joyful message. The beauty of a woman is not just in a facial mode but the true beauty of a Christian woman is reflected in her soul. Each year you grow more passionate in your care and loving support for others and your beauty continues to grow even more powerful. The love of Christ throbs in your heart, shines in your face, melts in your eyes, and penetrates in your wards. It is a blessing to celebrate you on your great day. You are someone who grows more special and more adorable with each passing year. Our prayer is that God will fill your cup to overflow and give you a fresh vision for your life.
“Surely, Lord, you bless the righteous; you surround them with your favor as with a shield.” Psalm 5:12
Shouts of joyful love and birthday expressions of well wishes to a community activist and Christian woman overflowing with good will, good works and love for all humankind--Agatha Sanchez.
You are adored and thought of on your amazing birthday for all the special things you do to make a difference in so many of our lives. There is no one else like you in all the world. You have gifts that only you can give, you have blessings others can receive through you, and the Lord designed every detail of who you are. He looks at you and loves you because you are His creation. Others look at you, too, because they see who He has made you to be. Our prayer is that God’s blessings grant you richness and may His unspeakable joy flood your soul like an ever-flowing river.
“ Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Matthew 5:16
Shouts of enduring love and birthday blessings to a very lovely and loving octogenarian and woman of sound faith- Mother Mary Sanders.
The Lord regards you as one of His unique creations because you have always put Him in the driver’s seat of your life and allowed Him to have full control. With your beautiful smile and persevering spirit, you remind us that greatness is not measured by what you have accomplished, but by our persistent spirit to reach our goals. We need more women like you who are so strong that they can be gentle, so educated that they can be humble, so fierce and fiery that they can be compassionate, and so spirit-filled that they can be spirit-led. Our prayer is that God will continue to bless you abundantly as you have blessed us with your grace, perspective and love.
‘The Lord is good to all, and His tender mercies are over all His people.” Psalm 145:9
