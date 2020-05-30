Churches and religious organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Pastor Appreciation Parade: 3 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 20928 CR 319, Brazoria. Celebrating Pastor L.C. Dews. Hosted by St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Call 979-964-3873.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Sunday
2020 Graduate Parade: 6 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak St., Angleton. Line up at 5:45 p.m. at the Family Life Center. Celebrating 2020 graduates. Call Ruby at 979-849-2723.
Worship Service and Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 302 S. Johnson St., Alvin. First in-person service since the virus. Wear a red shirt for occasion. Will social distance. Also live on Facebook, church website and YouTube channel. Call 281-585-3406.
