I hope this Saharan dust hasn’t kicked your behind like it has mine. I’m ready for it to go away. Not that I’m opposed to staying inside because the heat and me don’t gee and haw. But, it plays havoc with my allergies. I’m going to quit complaining because it doesn’t really help. I’m not getting a lot of sympathy anyway. So why bother. Bentley just looks at me like, “What do you expect me to do about it?” And besides he likes it when I hold the sofa down! He is right there all snuggled in. He’s a sweet boy.
I am so glad I’m not the only one who buys a rotisserie chicken and makes the most of it. Anytime I set foot in the grocery store I come out with at least one rotisserie chicken. For one person or maybe two. it is fast, easy, and a tasty meal. I remember when we lived in Austin and I had two aunts that were widowed and didn’t eat the way I thought they should. Now, I understand. I don’t want to go to that much trouble to cook for just one either. But, they did fix me some good lunches. When they needed light bulbs changed or some wallpapering done I was their girl. I got the better of the deal. They were great cooks. And all I had to do was a little low maintenance for them. What I wouldn’t give to have those days back.
Hi Gin, I saw your chicken salad recipe in Wednesday’s paper. I make this about every other week, but without the grapes. I upgrade the dish by adding about 1/4 cup finely diced dried cranberries. I also add the same to coleslaw when I make it.
When I buy a rotisserie chicken I also get a large baking potato and a couple of sweet potatoes.
The white meat gets turned into the chicken salad, 4-6 sandwiches. The legs and wings get eaten with baked sweet potato and black eyed peas with okra steamed on top…2 servings.
The dark meat gets chopped up and mixed with barbeque sauce and poured over the baked potato with toppings added that include cheese, sour cream, and canned French fried onion rings-2 (I wish I hadn’t eaten all that) servings. (Susan we both need to think of that when we prepare our easy chicken dinners. I never regret eating too much unless it is late. I don’t want to go to bed on a full stomach. So my remedy for that is…when Bentley starts wanting his dinner which is around 5, I eat when he eats. Works for both of us.)
Good eating with very little effort. Susan Chappell.
Susan thanks for sharing your easy rotisserie chicken recipes. I know it doesn’t take much to bake a whole chicken from scratch, but why heat up the kitchen? You know I forgot all about black eyed peas and okra till you mentioned it. My mom used to make that all the time. Good to hear from you girl.
Dear Gin, I spoke to a lovely group of ladies during their monthly church dinner yesterday evening. I was invited to speak about a very uncomfortable subject, funeral coordination.
The presentations focused on the coordination of the service and the gathering, after the service. I gave pointers to the ladies regarding documentation of their wishes for their perfect funeral. The ladies seem to be extremely interested in the ideas. Although I know there are those who are in the “I don’t care-I’ll be dead group,” some of us do care what our final goodbye will entail. I am certainly one of those who want my service and gathering to be according to my wishes, as much as possible.
As a vocalist, I sing for many funeral services. I am amazed that so many families are absolutely lost and have no idea what scripture verses, hymns or solos their loved one would prefer for their final service.
The presentation last night, focused on documentation of those final wishes and making sure that a family member or a dear friend knows where to find your notes, including, passwords to computers and cell phones. I have my file on my computer, and iPhone in a file called, “Katie’s Funeral Notes.” I also have a paper file with the password written on it. Certain family members know my cell phone password and computer login.
Just to mention a few of the reminders, I presented to the group: bible verses, hymns and songs, soloists, musical arrangements preferred, speakers, choice of colors of the casket, (or no casket in the case when cremation is desired.), and flowers for the casket. Also important, are the arrangements for the gathering after the funeral. I have very specific requests for that gathering.
Will it be a festive or more serious atmosphere, what food you love, who would be in charge, where would you hold the gathering? Have you asked people to be in charge?
Some of these points had not been considered, by many of the ladies in the group. I think today they are all developing a file and notifying a family or friend as to the location of the file.
Although, my family members are uncomfortable discussing this subject, I feel it is necessary if you want your wishes to be carried out.
I am already meeting with a friend to help her develop her “funeral file,” to write her obituary, and choose her photo, and gather pictures for the slideshow, as well as pick out her favorite music and bible readings.
We will also go over a lot of never thought of issues that NEED to be addressed before the funeral. It takes a couple of hours to organize the file, if all of the info is gathered ahead of the meeting. It makes the process so much easier and less stressful for our families if we would do this ahead of time.
The gathering after the service is particularly important to me. I want to make sure that the “funeral food” that I love is served. Here are two of my favorite dishes I always run to at gatherings after a funeral or Celebration of Life.
Katie’s Macaroni Salad
Preparations time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes.
Total Time: 40 minutes.
Ingredients:
2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup total chopped red, yellow, green pepper
2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
1-1/2 cups Hellmann’s mayonnaise
3 tablespoons yellow mustard
1/2 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon celery seed.
Instructions: Cook macaroni in boiling salted water until just softened. Do not over boil or this will be very mushy. Drain quickly and set aside. Rinse if desired with cold water. Drain well.
In a large bowl, combine eggs, onion, celery, relish and peppers. In a separate smaller bowl, fold together Hellmann’s mayonnaise, mustard, sugar, vinegar, salt, and celery see. Pour the mayonnaise mixture over the chopped egg mixture. Add drained macaroni and fold together gently, until well combined.
Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving. I prefer overnight to help the flavors “marry.”
Green Pea Salad
Ingredients:
1 (24-ounce) package of frozen peas
1 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup chopped green onions with half of green tops included
1 hard boiled eggs, chopped
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, finely grated
1/2 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
1 teaspoon white sugar
1 teaspoon ground yellow mustard
1 teaspoon salt.
Instructions: Thaw the peas by running them under cool water, and drain well. Combine in a large bowl, peas, celery, eggs, green onions and cheddar cheese.
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, relish, ground mustard, sugar and salt. Fold into pea mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least one hour before serving.
Happy funeral planning, Katie Leithead, Lake Charles, LA.
Katie, you are so organized. I know you just gave us all some very valuable information. I’m afraid I fall under that group of “I’ll be dead” group. Right now, I am so tired I can’t think of having one other thing to do. I know your family has a jewel in you.
